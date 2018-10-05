Kim Kardashian West does not hold back when it comes to telling her sisters she hates their outfits.

In the latest clip for Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim calls out Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian's Tokyo style.

"So I gotta be real with you guys. You look like f**king clowns," the 37-year-old reality star ruthlessly says. "I'm not f**king kidding. This is not like a tourist thing where it's Halloween, dress up like a f**king Japanese geisha unless we're at a geisha house."

Kourtney, however, tells her sister that she was a big fan of all three of their outfits, which included her blue eye shadow, a then-pregnant Khloe's sparkly turquoise mini dress and Kim's clear blue Yeezy heels.

"I don't think my things were that crazy," chimes in Kourtney, with Kim instantly shutting her down.

"You can be cooler," she blatantly says. "I'm not telling you guys who to be or what to wear or anything. But I'm telling you who to be and what to wear. It could be time for a fashion overhaul so that you stay, like, young and relevant."

The Kardashian sisters traveled to Tokyo in February, where upon arrival, they made a very glamorous outing that included the aforementioned outfits that we know now Kim wasn't a fan of. Khloe showed off her baby bump in a sparkly body-hugging dress with turquoise tassel earrings and a matching smokey eye, with her blond locks styled into a tight top knot.

While Kourtney and Kim rocked all black with accents of blue.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E!

See more of their epic Tokyo trip in the video below.

