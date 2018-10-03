Not every Kardashian wanted the world to keep up with them!

On Tuesday’s debut of Pretty Big Deal, Ashley Graham’s new podcast, Kim Kardashian West reveals that she had to get the family on board to share their lives on TV.

“When I was, like, in elementary school, The Real World came on and I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do. I want to be on a reality show!’ And everyone was like, ‘OK, that’s so stupid,’” Kim recalls.

The mother of three admits that her now famous family wasn't necessarily excited to have their own reality show, though 11 years later, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is now on its 15th season.

“Just, you know, even season one we were just like, 'Alright, let’s give it our all," she shares. "I had to beg the whole family to be in it because they didn’t even want to do it."

As for the most reluctant family member, Kim points to Kourtney Kardashian, with whom she’s been feuding with in the most recent season of KUWTK.

“Kourtney was like, ‘I really don’t want to do it. So fine, I’ll just show everything because I don’t care what anyone thinks about me,’” she says of her 39-year-old sister. “... She actually gave so much of herself because she genuinely doesn’t care what anyone thinks about her, so she was like, ‘OK, I don’t really care.’ She really doesn’t [care]."

Kim jokingly adds, "She should sometimes.”

Kim and Kourtney’s recent fight really took off on KUWTK when Kim said that her oldest sibling was “the least exciting to look at,” something she takes back now.

“[Kourtney] looks good, I will say,” Kim tells Ashley in praise of her sis. “She is interesting to look at people, OK? She’s very interesting!”

Despite how intense the fights look like on TV, the Kardashian-Jenner clan can’t stay mad at each other for too long!

“Even if we, like, are so crazy mad at each other, like, it won’t be long before we’re all good,” Kim confides. “I mean, the fact that so many people text me, even now, like, if a rerun comes on, they’re like, ‘Are you and Kourtney OK?’”

“When you watch it you get heated all over again and we literally start fighting all over again over the same thing,” she admits.

All in all, the family is happy they agreed to do the show -- even if they did stop surprising themselves a while ago.

“We have a family group chat that goes on every single day, every moment, and we’ll send each other clips from, like, season one,” Kim shares. “And there’s this funny clip where Kourtney’s like, ‘OK. In season 16 I’ll be da da da.’ And we sent it to her and we were like, ‘You are psychic. This is so crazy.’”

Kim continues, “Or we’ll say, ‘Season 17, Kylie has a baby.’ My mom will make these jokes and it’s all been documented so we’ll send it around and talk about how weird that is.”

