Kanye West knows how to thank his wife!

On the debut episode of Ashley Graham's podcast, Pretty Big Deal, Kim Kardashian West reveals that Kanye chose an extravagant way to thank her after she turned a sponsored post at his behest.

"For Mother's Day, he's like the cutest," Kim gushes. "So, a brand offered me a million [dollars] to do a post and they... typically knock off Yeezy. So, I said, 'You know what, it's great money. Let me ask Kanye how he feels about it.'"

"He's like, 'No babe, I really don't want you to do that,'" Kim, 37, continues. "Understandable but that's a lot of money."

Two weeks later, for Mother's Day, Kanye sent Kim flowers and an envelope because he was out of town recording new music.

"So, I open the envelope and it's a million dollar check," Kim reveals. "And there was a note, saying, 'Thank you for always supporting me and not posting.'"

That wasn't the end of the presents though! "In the rest of the envelope, there was a contract to be an owner of Yeezy -- to have my percentage," Kim says. "That was my Mother's Day present."

Though she "did feel bad" about cashing the check, when her mom, Kris Jenner, asked if she planned to, the answer was instantaneous. "I was like, 'You better believe I'm gonna cash this,'" she recalls.

The release of Graham's podcast interview comes the same day that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star supported her husband on Instagram. The loving message was posted following Kanye's controversial Saturday Night Live appearance, where he delivered an off-air, pro-Trump rant following the live show.

A source told ET that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, along with their children, were all present during 41-year-old Kanye's speech. The source also noted that Kim just stared at Kanye -- who recently announced that he's changing his name to Ye -- and didn’t seem fazed by his remarks, despite him receiving audible boos from the crowd.

Since the speech, Kanye expressed his support for abolishing the 13th Amendment -- which ended slavery -- and gave a second, wide-ranging interview on TMZ Live.

