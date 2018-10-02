Kim Kardashian West is standing by her man.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a pic of her with husband Kanye West. The black-and-white snap shows Kanye looking down at the floor and grinning while Kim stares at him with a giant smile.

"We Got Love," she captioned the sweet pic, referencing Kanye's new song of the same name.

The loving message comes after another controversial few days for the 41-year-old rapper, who appeared on Saturday Night Live's season premiere over the weekend. Following the show, Kanye gave an off-air speech that Chris Rock posted to his Instagram Story, in which he once again defended his support of President Donald Trump.

Wowwwww only 3 people clapped. Chris Rock is laughing At @kanyewestpic.twitter.com/jAGP5OwKXD — 2cool2blog (@2Cool2Bloggg) September 30, 2018

A source told ET that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, along with their children, were all present during Kanye's speech. The source also noted that Kim just stared at Kanye -- who recently announced that he's changing his name to Ye -- and didn’t seem fazed by his remarks, despite him receiving audible boos from the crowd. Other celebrities present during the speech included Aziz Ansari and Jonah Hill.

Kanye also claimed that people at SNL "bullied" him over his "Make America Great Again" hat by telling him, "Don't go out there with that hat on."

However, the source told ET that no one at SNL told Kanye not to wear the red cap. In fact, Kanye wore the hat during the show's promos with host Adam Driver and cast member Kenan Thompson.

The source further noted that Kanye was nice to the crew for the most part, and was friendly with people backstage, even hugging some of the crew members.

Following his controversial appearance on SNL, Kanye took to social media with a new message. Alongside a selfie of him wearing the "MAGA" hat, Kanye expressed his want for the country to "build factories here in America" and "abolish the 13th amendment," which abolished slavery.

this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love pic.twitter.com/a15WqI8zgu — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

After many people, including Chris Evans and Lana Del Rey, criticized Kanye for his message, he clarified his stance on the 13th amendment in another appearance on TMZ Live.

“Abolish was the wrong language," he told TMZ's Harvey Levin. "I misspoke by saying ‘abolish.’ 'Amend' is the right language. And what’s beautiful about our Constitution is that we can amend it, right?”

the 13th Amendment is slavery in disguise meaning it never ended We are the solution that heals — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

not abolish but. let’s amend the 13th amendment



We apply everyone’s opinions to our platform — ye (@kanyewest) September 30, 2018

During his TMZ interview, Kanye also spoke about Colin Kaepernick, the reason for the delay of his album release, and his upcoming trip to Africa to "find out what it's really called and grab the soil and cook five meals a day so the metabolism stays up and have my kids in the studio and have my mic in the open, so you can hear nature while we’re recording." The "Yikes" rapper also referred to himself as both an alien and a god.

“Those five albums that I dropped earlier were like superhero rehabilitation,” West said. “Now the alien, Ye is fully back in mode, off of medication, working out, breathing as much fresh air as possible, thinking, doing, being himself. When I say I’m being myself, that doesn’t mean I’m being Donald Trump, it means I’m being me and I’m punk and I can wear whatever I want ‘cause I’m a god.”

Watch the video below for more of Kanye's recent comments:

