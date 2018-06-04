Kanye West ‘In Tears’ as His Entire New Album Dominates the Charts

Kanye West is feeling the love!

The rapper took to Twitter on Monday to express how moved he feels to have his highly-anticipated new record, Ye, embraced by fans.

The emotional new music occupied the top seven spots on Apple Music and Spotify on Saturday afternoon, with “Yikes” in the top spot and his daughter, North West’s apparent favorite “No Mistakes,” at number six.

West proudly shared a snapshot of the chart rankings on social media, with the caption, “For all my dogs that stayed down, we up again ."

His gratitude continued on Monday as he shared a screenshot of an article about the whole record dominating the top of the charts.

“I feel so blessed,” he wrote. “For everyone that didn't turn they back. I'm in tears right now. I love all of you.”

For all my dogs that stayed down, we up again 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/HSSyZeTI30 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 2, 2018

I feel so blessed. For everyone that didn't turn they back. I'm in tears right now. I love all of you pic.twitter.com/8jwIALBsDu — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 4, 2018

The 40-year-old’s musician’s emotional new album touches on sensitive subjects including mental illness, drug use and suicide.

