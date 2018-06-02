Khloe Kardashian Shares Her Thoughts on Kanye West's New Album That References Tristan Thompson Scandal

Khloe Kardashian has some thoughts on Kanye West's new music.

Not only does the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star enjoy listening to Taylor Swift, she is also a fan of the rapper's latest album, Ye. On Saturday, the new mom took to Twitter to praise her brother-in-law's record, which also happens to reference her boyfriend Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal on one of the songs.

"Ye 🔥🔥🔥," Khloe wrote alongside three fire emojis.

A day before, fans speculated that Khloe was dissing Kanye when she was working out to Swift's "Delicate."

In his latest album, Yeezy raps in one of his songs, “All these thots on Christian Mingle / That’s what almost got Tristan single / If you don’t ball like him or Kobe / Guarantee that b***h gon’ leave you."

Ye 🔥🔥🔥 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 2, 2018

Khloe, who has stayed mum about the cheating scandal, did clap back at a Twitter follower who accused her of being "passive" when it came to her complicated relationship with the father of her child.

The Twitter follower wrote: “A year from now @khloekardashian will be over all of this and feeling salty for her super passive IG posts. She’s just in the stage of ‘but I love him!’ Until then, let her pretend he’s changed and they’ll be a happy family. #WednesdayWisdom.”

Khloe didn't let the tweet go unanswered, replying, “Babe, that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings," she replied. "Assuming anything is anything but wisdom.”

