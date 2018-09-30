Chris Evans Slams Kanye West For His MAGA Tweet and People Are Loving It
Chris Evans has some choice words for Kanye West after the rapper posted a downright bizarre tweet on Sunday morning.
“This represents good and America becoming whole again,” the 41-year-old rapper captioned a photo of his “Make America Great Again” hate while flying on a private jet. “We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love.”
Evans soon retweeted West’s post along with this response: “There’s nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn’t know history, doesn’t read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I’ve encountered lately isn’t just frustrating, it’s retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying.”
Fans quickly sided with the actor, retweeting his answer with their own endorsements. Even the acclaimed director Ava DuVernay responded.
This exchange comes just one day after West delivered an awkward pro-Trump rant during his visit to Saturday Night Live that didn’t make it onto the air. In it, he claims there’s a “Democratic plan” to “take the fathers out of the homes and promote welfare.”
“So many times I’ve talked to a white person about this, and he’d say, ‘How could you love Trump? He’s racist,’” he also stated. “Well, if I was concerned about racism I would have moved out of America a long time ago.’”
