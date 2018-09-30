Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West have squabbles and fights just like any couple -- though they can get a little petty.

On Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim admitted that she's been at odds with her husband in recent months, especially after welcoming their third child, via surrogate, at the start of the year.

Sitting down with sister Khloe Kardashian for lunch, Kim opened up about some of the drama and bickering she's been experiencing in her home.

"Last night, I was just not in the best mood, I was just tired. I got home… and I was on my computer he was like, 'Hey, babe, will you get off your computer? I wanna talk, let's hang out.' And I was like, 'OK, will you give me 10 minutes? I'm on a deadline, I have to get this done,' Kim recalled.

Soon after, Kim recalled that their 2-year-old son, Saint, came into the room and said, "Mommy, mommy, let's go take a bath!"

"I go, 'OK!' and I shut the computer," Kim continued. "And Kanye's like, 'You're gonna take a bath with him, but I asked to hang out and talk and you wouldn't!?'"

While Kim admitted that she felt a little bad, she said their big fight came later when Kanye got mad over something as small as a band-aid.

"We had a fight because I wouldn't get him a band-aid," Kim recalled. "I said, 'Did you look in the proper place? There's a band-aid there.' But he didn't like that one. There was a bandaid there, and I even put it on him! But he didn't like the color of the band-aid.'"

So, to humor him, they went up to their kids' room to look for a different style of band-aid, and they found some belonging to their 5-year-old daughter, North.

"I go, 'Oh look, North has Jesus band-aids. Put on a Jesus band-aid,'" Kim reasonably suggested. "And he was like, "I've slaved around the world making clothes for you to make sure that you find the best outfit, and you let me go out wearing a Jesus band-aid!'"

"He said I should have gotten a skin color band-aid," Kim explained. "So I'm running around to find three f**king different colored band-aids when I have three kids to look after."

In a solo confessional, Kim added, "When you have three kids, it's kind of a wild household, so I'm kind of annoyed because I wish he would understand, also, that I'm exhausted. Like, go get your own band-aid."

Eventually, Kim said she told her husband to just go call on the housekeeper to get him the band-aid he wants, and he shot back, "Why can't you get it? You would get Saint one!'"

"And I'm like, 'Oh my god, are you fighting with Saint? Is this, like, a thing?'" Kim recounted to Khloe. "This is not going to be this way. I'm not going to have a full-fledged fight because I won't get you a band-aid. I'm sorry. Just know where the band-aids are!"

While it might seem kind of petty for a grown man to get upset because someone won't fetch him a band-aid and then put it on for him, Khloe's advice to her sister was to just placate him and appease his ego.

"But if that's going to make him feel better, just to get him a band-aid. If that's going to make him feel more loved, don't you wanna just get the band-aid?" Khloe asked, in response. "Sometimes, men still want to be treated as the first baby."

While Kim didn't seem thrilled to be getting marriage and parenting advice from her unmarried younger sister (who was still pregnant with her first child as of their conversation), Khloe's suggestion seemed to bring her some enlightenment.

Later in the episode, Kim joined Khloe and their mom, Kris Jenner, for a lunch at Kris' place, and reveals that she wants to get Kanye something for Valentine's Day, to make him feel appreciated.

"After my conversation with Khloe, the one thing I realized is I make such a priority for all the kids, and I go above and beyond for them, but in doing that, I'm fully neglecting my husband," Kim said in a solo interview. "So, I just want to give Kanye the attention and love he needs."

While the episode didn't delve too much deeper into their shallow marital strife, it did air one day after Kanye certainly got a whole lot of attention for his appearance as the musical guest on the Saturday Night Live season 44 premiere.

After performing one of his songs in one of the red MAGA hats that have become iconic representations of support for President Donald Trump -- of whom Kanye has repeatedly said he is a fan -- he also delivered an uncomfortable pro-Trump rant after the cameras had stopped rolling during the cast sign-off.

His rambling speech was meet with awkward silence and a smattering of boos, and was caught on camera by Chris Rock, who shared it to social media.

Kanye continued to cause outrage when he took to Twitter, sharing a photo of him wearing a MAGA hat, penning a tweet that said, "this represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs. We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love."

This was met with widespread anger and mockery among others in show business, including Avengers star Chris Evans, who slammed Kanye's pro-Trump position on Twitter.

Check out the video below to hear more.

