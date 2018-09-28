Saturday Night Live's season 44 premiere will run a bit differently than planned.

Creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels was a guest on Cadence13's ORIGINS podcast this week, where he revealed Kanye West will be the musical act for this season's opening after Ariana Grande canceled her scheduled performance.

"We had Ariana drop out for emotional reasons two days ago," Michaels told host James Andrew Miller. "And then Kanye stepped up, so he'll be there." (West was first confirmed as the premiere's musical guest on Sept. 17; the interview was recorded prior to its release on Sept. 27.)

The revelation comes shortly after Grande took to Twitter to reveal her emotional struggles, telling fans she is "so tired."

"Can I pls have one okay day. just one. pls," she tweeted.

It's been a difficult time for the 25-year-old singer, who is still mourning the loss of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. The rapper died earlier this month from an apparent overdose. Since then, Grande has shared a few tributes to her former beau, but has steered clear of the spotlight.

Though Grande has appeared on SNL a few times in the past, the performance would have marked her first return to Studio 8H since getting engaged to one of the show's comedians, Pete Davidson.

