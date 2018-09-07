Mac Miller has died, ET confirms.

The rapper died of an apparent overdose, according to TMZ. He was 26.

A spokesperson for the LAPD tells ET, “There was a radio call related to a death investigation into an adult male" at Miller's San Fernando Valley home on Friday at 11:42 am.

ET has learned that Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. The news comes just weeks after he was charged with a DUI, and months after his breakup from Ariana Grande.

Miller, real name Malcolm McCormick, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence in August following his May arrest in Los Angeles. At the time, the Los Angeles Police Department told ET that Miller was the driver involved in a traffic collision with a power pole at 12:50 a.m. in the San Fernando Valley in California. According to the official, Miller and his two passengers fled the scene on foot.

In August, a spokesperson for the LA City Attorney’s Office confirmed to ET that Miller was officially charged with one count of DUI and one count of driving at .08 or above. He was due in court Sept 11.

After his arrest in May, Grande tweeted, "Pls take care of yourself." She also responded to a fan who blamed her for the incident which occurred just weeks after their split, revealing that Miller's struggle with sobriety was "toxic" for their relationship.

"Of course I didn't share how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well," she said.

Miller spoke about their breakup in a July interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 on Apple Music, calling the intense scrutiny he faced "stressful." However, he said he was focused on his new album, Swimming, which dropped in August.

"It's strange. Like, the whole thing is a little strange but it's not negative," he said. "It's just a part of something that's going to continue to help make me who I am. You know, it's all positive energy. I am happy for her and moving forward with her life just as I'm sure she is with me."

Miller's rap career started when he was just 14 years old. He released his first mixtape called But My Mackin' Ain't Easy in 2007, at age 15. He signed with Pittsburgh-based record label Rostrum Records in 2010, and released his debut studio album, Blue Slide Park, the next year. It debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

He went on to release four more studio albums: 2013's Watching Movies with the Sound Off, 2015's GO:OD AM, 2016's The Divine Feminine and 2018's Swimming. His Swimming tour was set to kick off Oct. 27 in San Francisco.

ET has reached out to Miller's rep for comment.

