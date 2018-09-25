Ariana Grande is cuddling up to someone that was super special to her late ex, Mac Miller.

The 25-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Monday, sharing several sweet videos of herself playing with a cute brown pitbull named Myron. As it turns out, Myron was Miller's dog that he adopted in January 2017 when he and Grande were still together. The two split this past May after two years of dating, and she is now engaged to Pete Davidson.

“All the kisses. Happy fall,” Grande captioned a clip of her hanging with the pup.

It’s unknown whether Grande has adopted Miller’s pet following his death, but we do know she's a dog lover. The Sweetener singer already has six pups of her own.

Also of note, back in August, prior to Miller’s death, Ariana’s mother, Joan Grande, named Myron as one of her daughter's dogs on Twitter. “All my love to A’s babies Toulouse, Coco, Laf, Strauss, Pignoli, Cinnamon & Myron,” she wrote in a post for National Dog Day.

#NationalDogDay to my chocolate labradoodle children.. I love you all... Don Vito Corleone, Sirius Black, Ophelia.. and my newest babies: Francis Albert Sinatra and Madonna Luisa Veronica ... and all my love to A’s babies Toulouse, Coco, Laf, Strauss, Pignoli, Cinnamon & Myron pic.twitter.com/wDJJ8QLQzi — Joan Grande (@joangrande) August 26, 2018

Miller died on Sept. 7 of an apparent drug overdose. He was 26.

Following his death, Ariana posted several tributes to the late rapper on social media. First, she shared a simple black-and-white image of her ex, followed by a video with a heartfelt message.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will,” she wrote. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this so many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do.”

Grande also took to Twitter over the weekend, writing, “Everything will be OK.”

Last week, her and Davidson decided to skip the 2018 Emmy Awards, despite her fiance's show, Saturday Night Live, winning big at the ceremony.

“Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend,” her rep told ET in a statement. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Davidson has been a "huge support" to Grande during this time.

"This year hasn't been easy at all for Ariana. Mac's death has been one of the most painful things she has ever had to deal with in her life," ET's source revealed. "She loved him very much, but she knew she couldn't help him. Mac clearly needed rehab and Ariana couldn't be his girlfriend and his sober coach."

Here's more on Grande and Miller's special bond:

