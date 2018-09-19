Ariana Grande is leaning on her fiance, Pete Davidson, following the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

A source tells ET that the Saturday Night Live star has been a "huge support" to the pop star as she copes with Miller's shocking death. Grande and Miller dated for nearly two years before they split in early May. The rapper was found dead of an apparent overdose on Sept. 7.

"This year hasn't been easy at all for Ariana. Mac's death has been one of the most painful things she has ever had to deal with in her life," ET's source reveals. "She loved him very much, but she knew she couldn't help him. Mac clearly needed rehab and Ariana couldn't be his girlfriend and his sober coach."

The "God Is a Woman" singer has been laying low recently, breaking her silence on Miller's death in a touching tribute last week. She disabled comments on her Instagram shortly after Miller's death, when fans started leaving nasty messages blaming her for the tragedy. Grande was "incredibly hurt" by the comments, ET's source says.

"It caused her to feel terribly depressed. While she knows it's not her fault, hearing people telling her that was more than she could handle," the source shares. "Pete has been a huge support to Ariana through a very difficult time."

"Since Mac's passing, Ariana has relied on Pete for support and now her friends have a different view on Ariana and Pete's future together. At first her family felt she hadn't thought things through and maybe she would change her mind, but just a few months later, Ariana and Pete seem to have an even stronger bond," the source continues, adding that Grande's family loves how Davidson dotes on her and is completely on board with their relationship.

"While Ariana is only 25, she's had several relationships and feels she knows what she wants. With Pete she always says, 'I just knew it was right,'" ET's source explains. "Everyone is beginning to see that they are determined to build a future and they seem great together."

The newly engaged couple are "still constantly talking marriage details," according to the source. "They both are looking for that fairy-tale experience and they're giddy in love, it's very cute. This fall, they have been making plans to see each other as much as possible. Pete is definitely going to visit her on tour between SNL shoots."

Reporting by Adriane Schwartz.

