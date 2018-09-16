Kenan Thompson is giving Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s forthcoming marriage the thumbs up!



Fresh off his Outstanding Original Music win at the Creative Arts Emmys last week, the 40-year-old actor attended Entertainment Weekly’s Pre-Emmys Party on Saturday where he chatted about his Saturday Night Live co-star’s romance with the pop superstar.



“It’s awesome, man. I mean, we all need love and to see Pete be happy -- he goes through so much, you know what I mean?” he told ET’s Katie Krause. "It’s hard being a millennial on social media and all of that so he’s just like exposed to a lot of criticism or, like, indirect negativity, or whatever, but, like, he handles it really well. He believes in his voice and his standup and his like, ‘I don’t give a F’ attitude, or whatever, being from Staten Island and all of that and he’s proud of that. So I feel like he’s got a solid head on his shoulders. But to see him with a better half of himself, like, making him happy, that is really nice.”

And the comedy vet thinks the odds are pretty good that Davidson's fiancee might make an appearance on this season of SNL. "The chances are high, right? I feel like she’ll be there almost every week just because, you know?"



This isn’t the first time Thompson has offered Davidson’s relationship a ringing endorsement. ET caught up with him at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Sept. 10, where he had this to say about their engagement: "It's a beautiful thing and Ariana is a sweetheart. I just wish [them] nothing but great luck."



While at the Pre-Emmys gathering, the veteran comedian also discussed where he’ll put his new award, and playfully said he’s considering putting it where it can’t be missed — especially by his neighbors!



“I think I’m going to put it on the mailbox or something, you know what I’m saying?” he jokingly shared. “Let people know, like, right away.”



