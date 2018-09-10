Kenan Thompson is rooting for Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande!

ET caught up with the 40-year-old comedian recently, where he dished about his Saturday Night Live co-star's relationship with Grande, saying that he's "happy for them."

"It's a beautiful thing and Ariana is a sweetheart," Thompson said. "I just wish [them] nothing but great luck."

Thompson is clearly wishing the couple well, though he also understands the added pressure they face thanks to social media.

"It's so hard to be such a public person like that... especially in the social media age," he said. "I am a little older, so I don't pay as much attention to social media like that, but people that are knee deep in it like those two, it's got to be pretty stressful."

The dad of two continued, "Hopefully they can just keep their peace in their personal lives and their home and stuff like that... God bless them."

Grande definitely understands the pressures of social media. The 25-year-old pop star was forced to disable her Instagram comments over the weekend after people began blaming her for the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller. Miller died on Friday at age 26 after an apparent overdose.

A source recently told ET that, "despite their split, Ariana had always been supportive of his sobriety."

“Although the two ended their relationship, Ariana always shared a deep connection with Mac and wanted nothing but the best for him," the source said. "Ariana is very upset."

The former couple called it quits in May after two years together. Shortly following their split, Grande and Davidson, 24, were linked. The pair got engaged just weeks later.

