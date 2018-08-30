Pete Davidson's first tattoo has a pretty interesting backstory.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star recently talked about getting his first tattoo at age 17, and revealed that the ink was inspired by Big Sean's 2012 hit, "Mercy," that also features Kanye West, Pusha T and 2 Chainz.

"It's a tattoo that I got with my buddy Ricky and it says ‘Swerve Life’ because the Big Sean song that had that -- it was like, 'swerve' in it -- and we were like, ‘That’s gonna last forever,'" Davidson told Variety. “So, that’s on our legs.”

Interestingly enough, Davidson's fiancee, Ariana Grande, dated Big Sean for eight months before the two split in April 2015.

Of course, Davidson now has multiple tattoos dedicated to 25-year-old Grande. The comedian told Variety that his favorite tattoo is the black bunny mask he has on his neck in honor of the cover of the singer's 2016 album, Dangerous Woman. Davidson got the tattoo in June, shortly after the two began dating.

“I think this one's super sick,” Davidson said.

During the interview, Davidson also wore the blue beaded bracelet that appears to be a tribute to Grande, featuring the letters "AGD" -- which Grande said will be her initials once she marries Davidson since she wants to keep the last name Grande as a tribute to her late grandfather.

Grande recently revealed her huge new tattoo on her forearm of Chihiro, an anime character, from 2001's Spirited Away. She explained the tattoo's significance on Instagram Stories.

"Chihiro's growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away's plot," Grande wrote. "During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible, and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for. To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl."

Grande also recently clapped back at those making fun of Davidson's looks. Watch the video below for more:

