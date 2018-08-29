Ariana Grande Gets Huge Tattoo of Anime Character

Ariana Grande's latest tattoo has a ton of meaning!

The 25-year-old pop star, who debuted her new ink on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, is honoring Chihiro, an anime character, with her new arm tat. In the 2001 film Spirited Away, Chihiro works to free her parents after they are turned into giant pigs.

Grande shared pics of Chihiro before explaining the significance behind the tattoo in a lengthy statement.

"Chihiro's growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away's plot. During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible, and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for," the "God Is a Woman" singer wrote. "To protect her friends and rescue her parents from a spell that has turned them into livestock, Chihiro sheds her former personality and adapts to her environment to become a courageous, quick-witted and reliable girl."

Her explanation seems to point to themes of growth and development, which Grande has certainly experienced over the last year with the Manchester bombing, her engagement to Pete Davidson and the release of her latest album, Sweetener.

Next, Grande revealed her new artwork, which takes up much of her forearm.

Mira Mariah, who served as Grade's tattoo artist, shared images of the singer's new ink as well. Mariah is also responsible for Grande's bumblebee tattoo, which she got back in May to honor the victims of the Manchester attack.

It appears that Grande and Davidson, 24, are huge fans of Spirited Away. The pop star even referenced it in a tweet last week. "Pete and I just ate like the parents from Spirited Away," she quipped on Twitter.

pete and i just ate like the parents from spirited away — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 24, 2018

