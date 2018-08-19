During an interview on Friday, Ariana Grande began to cry while discussing writing new music after the bombing of her concert in Manchester, England in May 2017.

“It’s just about being there for each other and helping each other through scary times and anxiety,” the 25-year-old singer told Beats 1’s Ebro Darden about her new song “Get Well Soon.” “You know, there’s some dark sh*t out there, man. And we just have to be there for each other as much as we can. Because you never f**king know, you know. So, I wanted to do something to make people feel good and less alone.”

Grande also clarified that the new track isn’t just about the tragedy that struck her tour. It’s also about everyday struggles that people face, such as mental illness.

“It’s also about personal demons and anxiety and more intimate tragedies as well,” she explained through tears. “Mental health is so important. People don’t pay enough mind to it because we have things to do. We have schedules, jobs, kids, places to be, pressures to fit in, Instagram Stories -- whatever the f**k, facade you’re trying to put on, trying to keep up. People don’t pay attention to what’s happening inside. That’s why I felt it was important.”

On “Get Well Soon,” the acclaimed vocalist makes a plea to people everywhere to take care of themselves and lean on others during difficult times. After the song ends, there are forty seconds of silence, making the song five minutes and twenty-two seconds long, honoring the people who were killed outside her concert on May 22, 2017.

“We see this sh*t on the news. [And] you feel bad, you tweet [about] it, you post a picture, you send your condolences, you say something and then you move on,” she said of the way people process massive tragedies that have become all too common. “[But] people are permanently affected by this sh*t.”

She also explained that she wanted to use her new album Sweetener, particularly “Get Well Soon,” in order to urge kindness and understanding from her fans when facing trying moments.

“I just wanted to give people a hug musically,” she added when talking about the song. “I feel like the can be kind of corny when I talk about wanting to hug you and stuff, but I really do… People gotta be nicer.”

