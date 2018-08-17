Ariana Grande Opens Up About Her Future Marriage to Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande can already envision her future with Pete Davidson.

The 25-year-old "God Is a Woman" chanteuse joined Ebro Darden live on Beats 1 on Apple Music on Friday, where she opened up about her upcoming wedding to the Saturday Night Live cast member.

"Soon enough," Grande told Darden about when she and Davidson will tie the knot, also revealing that she'd like to be a mother in the future. "Eventually I want down the line, probably, like, three kids,” she confessed.

Things have been moving fast for the couple, who began dating in May, and less than a month later announced they were engaged. So will Grande be taking the comedian's last name once they are husband and wife?

“Yes, probably," she shared. "I feel like I'd like to just eventually be Ariana. It's got a ring to it. I have to keep Grande because my grandpa was so proud of our name. By the way, my grandpa said 'Grand-ee.' My brother changed it to Grande because it's so fun to say. I grew up saying Grand-ee and I wish I would say Grand-ee more.”

Also a topic of conversation was Grande's new album, Sweetener, which dropped on Friday. The former Sam & Cat star also explained why she decided to title one of her tracks after her fiance.

“It’s called ‘Pete Davidson’ because it’s about Pete. I was just like, I’m going to call it ‘Pete.' Why not?" she said. "Just relax, it’s who it’s about, keep it real. I was literally going to call it, ’This Is About Pete Davidson.’"

Without a doubt, the couple's relationship has been a whirlwind. Grande began dating Davidson shortly after ending things with Mac Miller. She, however, knows what it's like to have public relationships with everyone thinking they know everything about her.

“It’s interesting when you’re a person in the public and sharing bits of your life," Grande expressed. "People think they know all of your life, but that’s not the case. I want to protect certain aspects, especially when it's not going so great. When people find out about things, think about how long it’s probably been since something came to that conclusion. I don’t tell people things as soon as it happens, it takes time.”

But with Davidson, the former Nickelodeon star is head over heels and adores showcasing their love on social media.

♡ 💍 A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jul 30, 2018 at 12:16am PDT

Meanwhile, on Thursday night, Grande opened up to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about knowing she'd marry Davidson years before they started dating.

Hear what she said in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande's Tribute to Aretha Franklin Will Bring You to Tears -- Watch

Ariana Grande's 'Sweetener' Album Drops: Here's What We've Learned

Ariana Grande Says She Knew She'd Marry Pete Davidson Years Before They Started Dating

Related Gallery