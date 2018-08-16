For Ariana Grande, getting married to Pete Davidson was in the cards from basically the first time they met.

The Sweetener singer sat down with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday's The Tonight Show, where the two hosted a pseudo listening party for her new album, which dropped during her appearance on the show, and she opened up about the aptly named track "pete davidson."

According to Grande, she wrote the song for her now-fiance -- whom she refers to as her "soulmate" on the track -- just a week after they started dating.

"I just made it and I sent it to him, and I didn’t know what to call it. So I just called it ‘Pete,'" she recalled, referring to the track's original title. However, naming it after her boyfriend was actually the less overt choice.

"It was either going to be that, or ‘This Is About Pete Davidson,’" Grande explained. "I was like, ‘Why not?’ You know? You should be direct."

Reflecting on the beginning of her relationship with the Saturday Night Live cast member, Grande said that, despite meeting for the first time when she hosted SNL in 2016, they didn't really connect until years later.

"We never exchanged numbers or anything. We weren’t even like friends for the longest time," she said. "But I had the biggest crush in the whole world on him the whole time, like forever. Like, my friends used to make fun of me for it, all that stuff."

While Davidson might not have realized how much she liked him at the time, Grande certainly understood the level of her infatuation, and she even predicted their eventual engagement.

"I left his writers’ room when we were writing skits and stuff for the show, and my tour manager was in the hallway, and I’m not a crushy person, like I don’t have crushes on people I don’t know, but I left and I like jokingly said to my tour manager, ‘I’m marrying him. 100 percent. I’m literally marrying him,'" Grande recalled. "And we weren’t even friends [at that time]."

Grande and Davidson began dating this past May, following the singer's split from long-time boyfriend Mac Miller, and less than a month later they announced that they were engaged. While their relationship is admittedly moving fast, Grande said her family already loves the comic -- including her beloved grandmother, Nonna.

"Nonna loves him. The first time they FaceTimed, she called him David. She was like, ‘Oh David! You’re a nice Italian boy, huh?’ And he was like ‘Well I’m only 20 percent, but I could be more if you want,'" Grande said, in a hilariously spot-on impression of her fiance.

The singer said her grandma is also looking forward to watching Davidson perform stand-up sometime.

"She was like, ‘I’d love to see you do you’re stand-up.’ And I was like, ‘Nonna, relax!’" Grande said. "He was like, ‘I don’t know, it’s pretty dirty Nonna,’ and she was like, ‘Oh, I like it like that.’"

For more on the lovebird's sweet, whirlwind romance, check out the video below.

Grande's latest album Sweetener, featuring the track "pete davidson" as well as her hit single "no tears left to cry," is available now.

