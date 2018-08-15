Ariana Grande continues to prove that she’s one of the most dynamic and versatile performers in music.

The Sweetener songstress hopped in the passenger seat of James Corden’s SUV for a “Carpool Karaoke” ride through the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday’s Late Late Show, and effortlessly crushed some of her biggest hits, as well as an unexpected Broadway number.

Grande -- whose hand was bandaged due to an accident she suffered while filming, but which went unaddressed during the segment -- kicked things off with a killer rendition of “Dangerous Woman” that set the bar really high for the rest of the drive.

Between belting out flawless vocal performances and once again showing off her incredible Celine Dion impression, Grande also opened up about some of the weirdest rumors she’s ever heard about herself. Apparently, they mostly revolve around her being secretly knocked up.

“There’s tons of pregnancy stuff. People really want me to be pregnant,” Grande said. “They want it. They want it so bad. Every other week there’s a pregnancy thing.”

She also addressed the infamous rumor that she insists on being carried everywhere by people on her staff, which all stemmed from a photo that was snapped showing her being carried by her tour manager, but Grande says the whole thing was taken out of context and blown out of proportion.

“I had just shot a video in pointe shoes, and I posted [the photo] because I thought it was cute. Like, my toes were bleeding and I was in pain, and I was like, ‘Oh, thank you,’” Grande recalled, shooting down the rumor that came from the pic. “That’s so stupid!”

However, having the self-effacing sense of humor that made her such a great Saturday Night Live host two years ago, Grande playfully evoked that famous rumor by having Corden carry her on his back as they went into a Starbucks for drink.

“Hello, I’m Ariana Grande, and I must be carried,” the singer told one of the baristas from atop Corden’s shoulders. “That’s just the kind of pop star I am. If you see me anywhere, it’s because I didn’t walk there, I promise.”

After getting back onto the road, and following an epic karaoke rendition of “No Tears Left To Cry,” Grande and Corden agreed that she should start a band together, and bonded over their love for the Broadway musical Little Shop of Horrors.

“Litterally, Audrey’s like my dream role,” Grande admitted before proving just how ready she is to hit the stage with an amazing duet of "Suddenly, Seymour" that blows Corden away.

It’s not often we get to see iconic Broadway tunes get their moment in the spotlight on “Carpool Karaoke,” but leave it to Grande to surprise us.

The pop icon joined Corden earlier in the week for a musical remake of Titanic set to modern hits. Check out the video below for a look at the epic sketch.

