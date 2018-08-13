Tan France is giving Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande some wedding day advice!

ET caught up with the Queer Eye star at the Netflix and GLSEN host screening, conversation and celebration with the cast of the Emmy-nominated makeover show over the weekend, where he dished on the lovebirds' upcoming nuptials.

When asked by ET's Katie Krause how he feels about Davidson's bleach blond hair (which he dyed for his new movie role, Big Time Adolescence), France admitted he's a fan of it.

"I love the bleach hair," he marveled. "I love it!"

As for Grande's wedding day look, we had to ask France how he feels about the singer's signature ponytail, and whether he thinks she should rock it when she says "I do" to the Saturday Night Live star.

"I love that, her hair is long," he said. "Why not go for that look [for the wedding?]. It's her look."

Back in June, Page Six reported that Davidson had asked France to help style him for his special day. But while chatting with ET on Sunday, France played coy, saying he could "neither confirm or deny" that.

"Don't believe anything you read on the internet," he joked. "I just went on a shopping trip with him."

However, France said that if Davidson were to indeed ask him for wedding styling tips, he would "absolutely say yes!"

Davidson, 24, and Grande, 25, became engaged in June after just a few weeks of dating. Since then, they haven't been shy about packing on the PDA or expressing their love for one another via social media.

It appears, however, that Davidson has recently deactivated his Instagram account after purging all his pics (including ones with Grande) last month due to "negative energy."

"There's nothing wrong," he explained at the time. "No, nothing happened. No, there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore, or on any social media platform."

"The Internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good," he continued. "Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f**king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point. Your neighborhood goon, Pete."

Hear more on Davidson and Grande's whirlwind romance in the video below.

