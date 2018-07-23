Pete Davidson Explains Why He Deleted All His Instagram Photos

Pete Davidson is giving his Instagram a fresh start.

On Monday, the Saturday Night Live star wiped away every pic he's ever posted to the photo-sharing platform, including ones featuring his fiancée, Ariana Grande.

Fans began speculating that trouble was brewing between Davidson and Grande, but he quickly took to Instagram Stories to put the rumors to rest.

"No, there's nothing wrong. No nothing happened," he wrote. "No there's nothing cryptic about anything. I just don't wanna be on Instagram anymore, or on any social media platform."

"The Internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good," he continued. "Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f**king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I'm sure I'll be back at some point. Your neighborhood goon, Pete."

Grande seemingly echoed those thoughts via Twitter, writing, "The energy u put out is exactly what u get back, please create a beautiful life for yourselves."

the energy u put out is exactly what u get back,

please create a beautiful life for yourselves — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 23, 2018

The purge comes two days after Davidson put on a surprise pop-up show at the American High Auditorium (formerly A.V. Zogg Middle School) in Liverpool, New York, just minutes away from Syracuse, where he is currently filming a new movie, Big Time Adolescence, with rapper Machine Gun Kelly and Handmaid's Tale star Sydney Sweeney.

Davidson revealed that the show -- put on to benefit a local charity, Regan's Acts of Kindness -- was happening a few hours prior via his Instagram Stories. The show also featured performances by Dave Sirus and Joey Gay. Admission was $10 at the door.

An eyewitness tells ET that at the end of the show, the 24-year-old comedian did a Q&A session, where he was asked by an audience member about his engagement to Grande. The "God Is a Woman" singer was not in attendance.

"Someone asked how he proposed and he said he was laying on the bed, smoking a joint and just pulled out the ring and asked because he didn’t want to be corny," the eyewitness says. "He also said that his first time on SNL was the first night they met."

The eyewitness adds that Davidson said that he and Grande got closer two years later when she was the host and musical guest for a 2016 episode of SNL.

Regarding the engagement story, it's unclear whether Davidson was just joking to get a laugh from the crowd, or if he was actually being honest about how the proposal went down, but regardless, it was a sure highlight for all those who attended.

Mark and Kelly Shetskys of Regan's Acts of Kindness -- whose 3-year-old daughter was hit and killed by a car last January -- later took to Instagram to thank Davidson for helping their cause of spreading kindness in Regan's memory, while bringing up his own tragedy. Davidson's firefighter father, Scott, died in service during the Sept. 11 attacks.

"Our interaction was profound... touching for all of us," the post read. "Pete proudly wore Regan's Be Kind shirt and said his fiancée Ariana Grande will love her shirt."

Davidson and Kelly appeared to have a late night on Sunday, with the rapper documenting their adventures to Instagram Stories, including a video of Davidson apologizing to director Jason Orley that they were going to be late to their first day on set on Monday.

Davidson and Grande haven't been shy about expressing their love for one another via social media or in public ever since the New York City native proposed to her last month.

Hear more on their engagement in the video below!

