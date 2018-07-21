Ariana Grande Says She Knows Her Instagram PDA With Pete Davidson Is 'Annoying'

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson know they've been bombarding fans with their love, but they're not exactly apologizing.

Grande took to Instagram on Friday to share a new black-and-white photo of herself and her fiance, Davidson, cuddling in bed (one of many PDA pics they've shared on social media over the past few weeks), declaring, "My baaaaaby loves me."

Davidson added "more than anything" in the comments, while Grande hilariously acknowledged their seemingly non-stop gushing over each other since their romance began this spring. "@petedavidson we're annoying as f**k," she replied.

Davidson and Grande have been inseparable since they first got together, and although it's been only a month since they got engaged after just weeks of dating, fans and famous friends are already thinking about their wedding.

In a recent interview with Page Six, Queer Eye's Tan France, who took Davidson on a shopping adventure in March, said he doesn't expect Davidson to wear a tuxedo to his nuptials with Grande.

"I would like to see [Davidson] wear his version of swag. Probably not a tux! I don’t want to see him in a neutral, regular tux -- he’s way too cool for that," France said.

"And you know whatever [Grande] wears is going to be epic. She’d look great in everything," the reality star commented about the 25-year-old singer. "And she must have every designer in the world clamoring to dress her. I know that if I were a designer, I would be!"

See more on Grande and Davidson in the video below.

