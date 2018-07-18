Pete Davidson Probably Won't Wear a Tux to His & Ariana Grande's Wedding, Says 'Queer Eye' Star Tan France

Tan France can already picture Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande looking so fabulous when they walk down the aisle.

Last month, the Queer Eye style expert revealed that the SNL cast member had asked him to dress him for his special day, and now, France has an idea of what he'd like the couple to wear.

"I would like to see [Davidson] wear his version of swag. Probably not a tux! I don’t want to see him in a neutral, regular tux -- he’s way too cool for that," France, 35, told Page Six in an interview published on Tuesday. Back in March, France took Davidson on a shopping adventure through New York City to help him step up his style game, in a short video shared by Saturday Night Live, and have remained in contact.

"And you know whatever [Grande] wears is going to be epic. She’d look great in everything," the reality star commented about the 25-year-old singer. "And she must have every designer in the world clamoring to dress her. I know that if I were a designer, I would be!"

France also couldn't help but gush about his pal and his lovely lady.

"I really couldn’t be happier for those two. I love when friends get together and romance follows," he expressed. "And you know, when I got together with my partner [illustrator Rob France] we decided to get married after just a few dates -- and we’ve been married for 10 years!"

This isn’t the first time France has commented on Davidson and Grande's relationship. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, France cheered them on.

"I'm very, very happy for them," France said of the couple, who got engaged less than a month after going public about their relationship. "I think if anybody finds love that's amazing. I will always support that."

