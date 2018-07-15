Ariana Grande Shares Pete Davidson's 'Mesmerized' Expression At Her Video Shoot

Get you a man that looks at you like this.

Ariana Grande posted a video on her Instagram on Saturday, showing Davidson standing off camera watching her film her music video for "God Is A Woman." The SNL star can be seen looking intently toward the set, and even being teased by another person for how he took a moment to snap out his trance-like gaze.

"omg now that the songs out i can show u this whole clip sjsksksjsjs 🌑 that face," Grande wrote in the caption.

Davidson acknowledged his amazement at his fiancé, and commented on the video.

"Mesmerized," he wrote. "Couldn't even like believe what I was seeing."

Check out the full music video to see why he was so amazed.

The 24-year-old has always had praise for his fiance. Just Last Thursday, he took to Instagram to celebrate the release of the song, declaring it "My fave one on the album."

Grande, 25, and Davidson have been engaged since early June, after only a month of dating.

For more on their whirlwind romance, watch the video below!

