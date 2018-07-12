Ariana Grande Drops Sultry, Ethereal New Song 'God Is a Woman'

Ariana Grande is getting ethereal in her new song, "God Is a Woman!"

The newly-engaged singer dropped the latest track from her upcoming fourth studio album, Sweetener, on Thursday, and the dreamy, sultry track -- which Grande recently told Jimmy Fallon is her Nonna's favorite of her new songs -- tells the story of a heavenly seduction through some risque religious imagery.

"You, you love it how I move you / You love it how I touch you, my one," Grande croons on the guitar-driven hook, before the catchy beat drops in. "When all is said and done / You'll believe God is a woman."

In June, the 25-year-old singer told a fan on Twitter that the track was about "sexual female empowerment & how women are literally everything & the universe is inside of us tbh."

Grande will likely be gearing up for a tour following Sweetener's release on Aug. 17, and the singer has already gotten a head start -- performing a few of her new songs for fans at Coachella and other engagements. Earlier this week, Grande and her fiance, SNL star Pete Davidson, posed for some silly pics with her dancers following her set at the Amazon Music Unboxing Prime Day Event in Brooklyn, New York.

The pair have been nearly inseparable since announcing their engagement in June, and Grande even recently took to Twitter to defend her surprise engagement as well as that of fellow pop star Justin Bieber, who recently announced that he and girlfriend Hailey Baldwin were planning to tie the knot.

Grande tweeted in response to a fan’s post, which referenced her and Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun. “First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder,” the fan wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

“You do realize we are human beings who love and have lives ...... right .... ? And that Scooter [Braun] is a wonderful human being too who cares first [and] foremost [about] our health and happiness?” Grande responded in a tweet that was also later deleted. “Love is lit. Sh*t happens. I hope to God it happens to you too. [You] deserve it.”

