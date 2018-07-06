Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande Drop Sexy Mermaid-Inspired 'Bed' Music Video -- Watch

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande worked a little mermaid magic into their latest music video.

The two collaborated on Minaj's sexy new song, "Bed," and released the music video on Friday, much to the delight of their fans.

Minaj sports a variety of racy looks in the video, including a mermaid getup, which she wears topless while slithering around on the beach. Mermaid Minaj later finds her legs as she's shown lounging by a pool rocking several swimsuits which hug her curves in all the right places. And since the song is called "Bed," the 35-year-old rapper reappears in the video sporting sexy lingerie, as she rolls around a mattress.

Grande dons several showstopping looks of her own in the video, including sexy white lingerie which she showed off on Twitter. "Got a bed wit your name on it," she captioned one shot from the music video, as Minaj commented on another, writing, "S T U N N I N G 🎀 can’t thank you enough my sister. Love you sm."

Check out the video, which also features a cameo from Odell Beckham Jr., below:

Minaj's album, Queen, drops Aug. 10, pushed back from its original June 15 release date. The "Chun-Li" rapper has been posting up a storm teasing her new record -- and recently ignited some playful talk about dating Eminem.

In ELLE magazine's July issue, however, Minaj admitted she was single, and wasn't dating anyone for the first time since she was 15.

"Becoming single was one of the things that made me feel strong and powerful," she said. "The fact that I am a young woman who doesn’t need a man for money. I don’t need a man for a job. I’ve never had to f**k for beats. I’ve never had to f**k for a record deal. I don’t have those pressures. I get up when I want, shop when I want."

Minaj also opened up about Queen, revealing that she thinks it's "gonna be the best album of the year." Watch below.

