Nicki Minaj Teases NSFW 'Ball For Me' Music Video -- Watch the Risqué Clip

Nicki Minaj has a flair for the dramatic.

Just when fans thought that the 35-year-old rapper's album cover was NSFW, Minaj teased the super sexy music video for her recent collaboration with Post Malone titled "Ball For Me" on her Instagram on Wednesday.

In the mini clip, "Barbie Tingz" rap star is topless in a black-and-red body of water, with only diamond necklaces, bracelets and rings. Her hair is in a blonde bob and she's rocking a hot pink glossy lip. In another quick shot, she shows off her backside in a skimpy see-though sparkly number.

"Soon come 👅 #BallForMe," Minaj wrote alongside the risqué clip.

Minaj fans will soon be hearing a lot more new music, as she will be releasing her long-awaited album, Queen, in August. Earlier this month, she shared the revealing cover art, which shows the singer lounging on a branch in an Egyptian-themed outfit that is little more than a few clusters of colorful beads, wearing an elaborate headdress.

Additionally, Minaj will also be featured on Ariana Grande's upcoming LP, Sweetener. The newly-engaged "No Tears Left to Cry" singer shared a snippet of the tune in May.

