Ariana Grande Teases Nicki Minaj Collab on New Album

Ariana Grande is teasing a new song from her upcoming album -- a full-on collab with Nicki Minaj.

Grande has been slowly teasing and releasing tracks from her upcoming Sweetener album, which is set to drop this summer, for weeks now. First, she released "No Tears Left to Cry." Then, she teased a song called "Side to Side." Finally, she teased "The Light Is Coming."

On Sunday, we likely got our first taste of the latter track. Grande posted a short video on Twitter, showing her lip-syncing to Minaj rapping over the new track.

"If you're Ariana call and let me give you a high-five," Minaj says in one verse, which is followed by Grande dropping the name of the song, "The Light Is Coming."

Grande first teased the track a few weeks ago in a cryptic tweet with upside-down letters.

ƃuᴉɯoɔ sᴉ ʇɥƃᴉl ǝɥʇ https://t.co/H5lyX0bg7Q — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 7, 2018

And just last week, Minaj hinted at a possible collaboration in a video post on Instagram.

"Ariana singing Chun-Li is such a mood. Queen of flawless vocals @ every live performance," she wrote. "We’re up to something 🤫😍♥️ @arianagrande."

Now we know what they were up to.

Minaj is putting the finishing touches on her own album, Queen, which was pushed back to Aug. 10 from its original June 15 release date. The "Chun-Li" rapper has been doing her own social media teasing by releasing snippets of her tracks -- and in the process, igniting some playful talk about her dating Eminem.

For more on that possible "collaboration," watch the video below.

