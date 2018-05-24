Ariana Grande's Rumored Boyfriend Pete Davidson Says Mental Illness Doesn't Make a Relationship 'Toxic'

One day after Ariana Grande spoke out about her "toxic" relationship with Mac Miller, her rumored new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, appears to be defending their romance.

The Saturday Night Live star took to his Instagram Story on Thursday to defend himself against those commenting that his mental illness prevents him from being in a successful relationship. Davidson revealed last year that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

"Normally I wouldn't comment on something like this cause like f**k you," he wrote. "But I've been hearing a lot of 'people with BPD can't be in relationships' talk. I just wanna let you know that's not true. Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can't be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn't mean that person makes a relationship toxic."

"I just think it's f**ked up to stigmatize people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do," Davidson continued. "It's not their fault and it's the wrong way for people to look at things. I may be crazy but at least I'm aware of it and not afraid to be honest about it and I'm not hiding behind a Twitter or Instagram account."



The 24-year-old actor, who was diagnosed as a teenager with Crohn's disease and has been open about his battle with substance abuse, revealed he was sober for the first time in eight years in 2017. He said on Instagram that seeking professional help for his mental illness has "changed my life for the better."

"I'm simply writing this because I want everyone out there who has an illness to know that it's not true and that anyone who says that is ill and full of sh*t. Mental illness is not a joke it's a real thing. There's kids out there killing themselves. And it's f**king horrific," Davidson wrote. "For all those struggling I want you to know that I love you and I understand you and it is going to be okay. That's all. Love to everyone else."

Instagram

Instagram

A source told ET earlier this week that Grande and Davidson were "casually dating" after Grande's split from Miller, and Davidson's breakup from Cazzie David.

In her message to fans on Twitter on Wednesday, Grande opened up about her and Miller's relationship, writing, "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his sh*t together is a very major problem."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Opens Up About 'Toxic' Relationship With Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Is ‘Casually Dating’ 'SNL' Star Pete Davidson Following Mac Miller Split, Source Says

Pete Davidson Reveals Split From Girlfriend Cazzie David: 'She'll Be Fine'