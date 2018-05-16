Pete Davidson Reveals Split From Girlfriend Cazzie David: 'She'll Be Fine'

Pete Davidson and Cazzie David are no longer an item.

The Saturday Night Live cast member revealed that he split from his longtime girlfriend during an interview with Complex's Open Late with Peter Rosenberg, to be released on Thursday.

In a sneak preview, published by People, Davidson is asked about his relationship with David -- daughter of Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David -- to which the 24-year-old comic says "We're not together anymore."

Davidson didn't disclose much about their split, but had nothing but kind words for his ex, telling Rosenberg, that she's a "very talented girl" and that "she'll do great, she'll be fine."

When asked if he was going to be okay after their split, Davidson shrugged, saying, "Yeah, probably."

ET caught up with Davidson in April 2017 at the Natural Resources Defense Council's Stand Up For The Planet Benefit gala in Los Angeles, where the two walked the red carpet together.

Davidson praised his then-girlfriend, telling ET, "She's the most beautiful girl in the world, look how lucky I am. She's so smart, look how smart she is. She is a very, very wonderful lady."

The young sketch comic also credited David for helping him stay sober after a long struggle with substance abuse, explaining, "I'm very lucky. She's very, very supportive."

