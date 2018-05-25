Nicki Minaj Says New Album 'Queen' Is Inspired by Princess Diana

Nicki Minaj is putting off her coronation.

The rapper's new album, Queen, which was supposed to be released on June 15, is now being pushed back another two months, and will now drop on August 10. The rapper announced the new date on Instagram Live on Thursday, and later revealed in a post the inspiration behind her new music.

Minaj slipped in the news about the album's release date when she hopped on the social media platform to explain that she wouldn't be appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show due to the flu.

"The album itself I think I want to put out on August 10. I want to put out my second single, which I'm really, really excited about, and I want to now start an official countdown," she said, adding that she wants to do things differently this time around.

The "Chun-Li" rapper, who confirmed Queen's new release date on Twitter, also revealed during her Instagram live that fans will still be treated to a few surprises between June 11 and June 15, with one of them being her new album cover. Her tour is not being pushed back, and will still begin in September.

She later shared that Queen is inspired by the late Princess Diana. "Queen THE ALBUM ~ It’s the strength that causes the confusion and fear. Why is she strong? Where does she get it from? Where is she going to use it? #WhyDoThePublicStillSupportHer," she captioned a video on Instagram of Prince Harry and Prince William's mother. "God bless this woman’s legacy and every woman who’s ever felt like this."

Minaj briefly spoke to ET about her album at the 2018 Met Gala earlier this month, where she reunited with Cardi B, and appeared to put their feud behind them.

"[I have] a collab or two that I'm excited about," she teased. "I do feel like a queen."

Watch below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Talks 'Issues' With Nicki Minaj and Clearing the Air at the Met Gala

Nicki Minaj Says She 'Dressed as the Devil' for 2018 Met Gala (Exclusive)

Pregnant Cardi B Twerks at Coachella as Migos Seemingly Throws Shade at Nicki Minaj

Related Gallery