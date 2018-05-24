Ariana Grande Shares a Pic of Her Bee Tattoo in Tribute to Manchester Bombing Anniversary

Ariana Grande will always remember the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing -- and on Thursday, she shared a photo of the permanent tribute she has with her every day.

The singer took to Instagram to post a photo of the bee tattoo that she got behind her ear following the attack at her concert on May 22, 2017, which killed 22 and wounded 139. The worker bee has long been a symbol of the hard-working people of Manchester, and Grande and several members of her crew got inked with the tribute at the One Love Manchester concert last year, which Grande headlined as a benefit for the victims and their families.

The tattoo is a small bumblebee design -- with the wings stylized into a heart -- just behind Grande’s left ear. The singer captioned the pic, “forever ☁️.”

forever ☁️ A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on May 24, 2018 at 10:22am PDT

Grande’s post received thousands of likes and comments, including one from her new beau, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, who commented with a heart and bee emoji. ET learned earlier this week that the pair were “casually dating,” following Grande’s split from rapper Mac Miller last month.

On Wednesday, the singer’s mother, Joan Grande, shared her own tribute to Manchester, posting a throwback pic of her daughter and her team on the day of the fateful concert.

“It is unbelievable how May 22, 2017 started last year in Manchester!” she captioned the post. “Who would ever have imagined the horrors that awaited us all.. one year later I look to the strength of Manchester with a bowed head, and love in my heart! At home last night, all together & grateful!”

It is unbelievable how May 22, 2017 started last year in Manchester! Who would ever have imagined the horrors that awaited us all.. one year later I look to the strength of Manchester with a bowed head, and love in my heart! At home last night, all together & grateful! pic.twitter.com/iPWzEUdM88 — Joan Grande (@joangrande) May 24, 2018

Last week, Grande -- who has returned to the spotlight in recent months, ahead of the release of her upcoming fourth studio album, Sweetener -- reflected on the tragedy, admitting in an interview for the Next Generation Leaders issue of Time, "It’s still so heavy on my heart."



“There are so many people who have suffered such loss and pain. The processing part is going to take forever,” she shared. “Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day. I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful.”

