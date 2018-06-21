Lil' Kim Says She 'Doesn't Know' Nicki Minaj as She Praises Cardi B (Exclusive)

Looks like Lil' Kim and Nicki Minaj's years-long feud is still going strong.

ET's Katie Krause spoke to Kim on Wednesday night at Paris Hilton x Boohoo's official launch party at Delilah in West Hollywood, California, where the rapper also performed. When asked about reigning rap queens Cardi B and Minaj -- who've also had their own differences -- Kim appeared to take a cue from Mariah Carey infamously talking about Jennifer Lopez and said she didn't "know" Minaj.

"You know, Cardi is my girl! I don't know the other one," Kim pointedly told ET. "But Cardi is my girl and so I'm so excited for my girl Cardi. I can't wait for her to have the baby. I love you, Cardi!"

Of course, Kim does know who Minaj is. The two have taken thinly veiled shots at one another through their records over the years, most notably in 2011, when Kim released "Black Friday" -- an obvious play on Minaj's debut album title, Pink Friday -- calling Minaj a "Lil' Kim clone" and a "wannabe."

As for Minaj, her songs "Roman's Revenge," "Tragedy," "Y.U. Mad," "Stupid Hoe" and "I Am Your Leader" are all thought to be about Kim.

In 2012, Kim addressed their issues in an interview with iHeartRadio's The Breakfast Club and once again accused Minaj of copying her, and not showing her the proper respect.

"The problem with her is she was very catty about it," Kim said. "I never had a problem with her. I was always nice with her. She was a very obnoxious person."

As for who Kim is on good terms with, the rapper told ET at the Boohoo event on Wednesday that she's still good friends with her "Lady Marmalade" collaborators Missy Elliott, Mya, Christina Aguilera and Pink. She says it would only take a phone call for the group to reunite 17 years later.

"One phone call and scheduling 'cause we're all still really good friends," she says. "We still love each other, all of us. You know, a lot of times when you have success in a group or with a record, a lot of times the girls aren't, like, speaking or no one's, like, in contact with each other. [But] all of us always speak."

Kim and Aguilera in particular also bonded over having daughters close to the same age. The rapper is a mom to 4-year-old Royal Reign, while Aguilera's daughter, Summer, turns four later this year.

"Every time we see each other we're like, we gotta get the kids together to meet at least, you know?" she says of her and Aguilera.

Kim also excitedly shared that she's working on new music coming soon.

"I got some stuff coming and I'm working on my album, and I got a new single coming really soon -- like, sooner than you think ... maybe by the time you walk out of here," she joked. "I'm just kidding. I had to get everybody aroused, but really soon."

