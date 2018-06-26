Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Engagement Timeline: Everything We Know About Their Whirlwind Romance

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have taken their romance to the next level!

Just a few weeks after going public with their relationship, ET confirmed earlier this month that the singer and the Saturday Night Live star are, in fact, engaged.

"It's a recent engagement," a source told People at the time news broke. "They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It's nothing they've been hiding."

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reported that the lovebirds were telling people that they were engaged at Robert Pattinson's birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 9.

"They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married," a source told the outlet. "Their friends are really excited and supportive."

In honor of the exciting news, here's a look back at the pair's whirlwind romance:

Early May 2018: Synchronized Splits

The couple both ended long-term relationships this spring. After nearly two years together, Grande split from rapper Mac Miller shortly after they were last seen together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. A source told ET at the time, however, that the couple had been on the rocks for "a while" prior to the breakup.

Davidson, meanwhile, revealed in May that he had called it quits with girlfriend Cazzie David -- daughter of Seinfeld creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David -- in an interview with Complex's Open Late With Peter Rosenberg. The SNL star didn't disclose much about their split, but had nothing but kind words for his ex, telling Rosenberg that she's a "very talented girl" and that "she'll do great, she'll be fine."

May 13, 2018: Saturday Night Love

Before going public with their relationship, Grande and Davidson were spotted together at an SNL after-party, following the Melissa McCarthy-hosted Mother's Day episode.

In fact, a source confirmed to ET that Grande first met Davidson's mother, Amy Waters Davidson, at one of the sketch show's infamous soirees.

"Pete introduced Ariana to his mother at Zuma in New York during one of the SNL after-parties," the source told us. "Ariana spent the majority of the night hanging out with her [Amy], Pete was circulating the room with the cast, but Ariana was super comfortable being with [Amy]."

May 21, 2018: 'Casual Dating'

A source confirmed to ET that the pair were "casually dating," noting that while the relationship was new, Grande was "in a very good place" and "very happy."

May 23, 2018: Toxic Talk

Following her split from Miller -- and the rapper's subsequent arrest on a charge of DUI -- Grande fired back at a Twitter user who seemed to blame the singer for her ex's arrest.

"How absurd you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is ab me)," Grande tweeted. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his sh*t together is a very major problem."

"Let's please stop doing that," she continued. "Of course I didn't share how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."

May 24, 2018: Mental Health Discussion

The next day, Davidson took to social media himself to address comments on his own mental health -- the actor and comedian revealed last year that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder -- and his relationship with Grande.

"Normally I wouldn't comment on something like this cause like f**k you," he wrote. "But I've been hearing a lot of 'people with BPD can't be in relationships' talk. I just wanna let you know that's not true. Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can't be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn't mean that person makes a relationship toxic."

"I just think it's f**ked up to stigmatize people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do," Davidson continued. "It's not their fault and it's the wrong way for people to look at things. I may be crazy but at least I'm aware of it and not afraid to be honest about it and I'm not hiding behind a Twitter or Instagram account."



The Set It Up star, who was diagnosed as a teenager with Crohn's disease and has been open about his battle with substance abuse, revealed he was sober for the first time in eight years in 2017. He said on Instagram that seeking professional help for his mental illness has changed his life "for the better."

"I'm simply writing this because I want everyone out there who has an illness to know that it's not true and that anyone who says that is ill and full of s**t. Mental illness is not a joke it's a real thing. There's kids out there killing themselves. And it's f**king horrific," Davidson wrote. "For all those struggling I want you to know that I love you and I understand you and it is going to be okay. That's all. Love to everyone else."

May 30, 2018: Instagram Official

The cute pair showed off their love for Harry Potter in their first-ever social media pic together, when Davidson posted a shot of the couple in their Hogwarts finest -- Gryffindor robes for him, Slytherin for her. "The chamber of secrets has been opened," Davidson captioned the snap.

Grande commented twice on the photo, once with two emojis — the monkey covering its eyes and the blushing smiling face — and once with a Harry Potter joke. “U tryna slytherin (i’m deleting my account now),” the pop star wrote.

June 2, 2018: Linked and Inked

After going Insta official, Davidson made things even more permanent when he got inked with not one, but two tattoos in tribute to his lady love: a neck tattoo of a black bunny mask, similar to the one worn by Grande on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album, and a thumb tatt of her initials, "AG."

Those tattoos Pete Davidson got for Ari are real: The tattoo artist posted about it on his feed and story pic.twitter.com/3w0grTa5yQ — Bobby Caruso (@BobbysByline) June 2, 2018

Photos of the tattoos were posted on social media by Los Angeles tattoo artist London Reese. "We had a good night, somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles," Reese wrote on Instagram. "Pete loves him some Ariana."

That same day, Davidson posted an Instagram Story of Grande performing at the Billboard Music Awards, along with the caption: "Are you f**king kidding me!!!?? So f**king lit 😍😍😍😍."

Not long after his post, Grande posted her own Story gushing right back. In a dark, close-up pic of her eye, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer thanked fans in a series of messages, which included one very personal shout-out to her beau.

"Pete Davidson is the best person on earth, goodnight," she wrote on Instagram.

June 5, 2018: Sweet Support

A few days later, Davidson left an adorable comment on one of Grande's Instagram posts, which featured a series of images from her British Vogue cover shoot.

“Ummmmm hiiiiiiiii,” he wrote. “I’m the luckiest contest winner ever.”

The pop star replied to the kind message, writing: "@petedavidson sksjsjsjjajsjaa nahhhhhh I am."

The newly engaged pair also joked publicly about starting a family together in a social media exchange on June 5, when Davidson snapped a pic with Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry, then captioned the photo, "I'm having his kids."

Grande responded by commenting, "I look so good here," and her beau was all for it, replying with a row of drooling face emojis.

i’m having his kids 😝 A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 5, 2018 at 12:08pm PDT

June 7, 2018: Accio All Our Chill

The pair's love for Harry Potter has been well-documented throughout their whirlwind relationship. Grande shared a video from a hotel room of Davidson ranting about her knowledge of all things Potter. The singer captioned the clip, "Hello i'm crying."

hello i’m crying A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT

"I don’t know these weird facts that you know," Davidson, who has multiple Harry Potter tattoos, says in the vid, as Grande giggles in the background. "They don’t advance the story at all. Like, me knowing what Professor Quirrell's favorite scarf is, it’s just not what Harry Potter was to me. I've seen each movie at least 20 times. I'm sorry I don’t know what, like, Dumbledore's cat when he was four's name is because it just didn't advance the f**king story."

The adorable duo later attended a listening party for the new collaborative album between Kanye West and Kid Cudi, titled Kids See Ghosts, that night. At the bonfire bash, the couple continued to show off their newly public relationship. Davidson shared a pic with Grande the following day, simply captioned, "Feel the love."

feel the love A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 8, 2018 at 1:34am PDT

Davidson told The Breakfast Club morning show in 2016 that Cudi's work had saved his life. "Cudi's the best of all," he said at the time. "He saved my life. I would've killed myself if I didn’t have Kid Cudi."

June 11, 2018: Put a Ring On It!

Fans couldn't contain their excitement when news broke that the SNL star proposed to Grande after just a few weeks of dating.

Interestingly enough, the brunette beauty had actually been rocking her massive sparkler a few times prior to the reveal -- during an unexpected interview with iHeartRadio's REAL 92.3's Big Boy at the Kids See Ghost party, and while posing for a photo with Super Bowl "Selfie Kid" Ryan McKenna.

ET later learned that the ring cost $93,000, and was commissioned by New York City jeweler Greg Yuna (aka Mr. Flawless). A source close to couple told us that the ring is a custom design, featuring a VVS1 clarity 3.03 carat diamond set in platinum, which took the jeweler two weeks to create.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Following the exciting news, the lovebirds enjoyed a late-night adventure at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with Grande's mother, Joan, and brother, Frankie.

Disney

June 13, 2018: Friends Approve

ET caught up with Grande's former Sam & Cat co-star, Jennette McCurdy, at the Damsel premiere in Los Angeles, where she had nothing but amazing things to say about the engagement.

"I'm super proud of her and excited for her," McCurdy gushed, telling ET she "better" get an invite to their wedding. "I hope that she's super happy."

"They seem like they're a great fit," she added. "From what I know of her, he seems like exactly a good person for her."

Davidson's Set It Up co-star, Glen Powell (who also worked with Grande on Scream Queens), echoed those sentiments when asked about the exciting news when he was a guest on SiriusXM’s Chicks in the Office podcast. "I just FaceTimed with him and Ari a second ago," he said. "It's been a wild ride for all of us."

"They're two sides of the same coin. I'll say they're both wonderfully bizarre in their own ways," he continued. "I actually think, look, I've only hung out with them a couple times together. I know Ari from Scream Queens. Pete and I met on this movie, but we talk all the time and he's become a really close buddy of mine."

And according to Nick Cannon, Davidson actually called him to share the news before he asked Grande for her hand in marriage. "He called before he was going to do it, and I said, 'Salud!'" Cannon told ET. "He was really excited, so I was like, 'I love it, man. Keep it going.' Love is in the air!"

June 15: Pete's Perfect Week

The head-over-heels social media love hasn't stopped since news of their engagement broke, and Davidson was at it again with another sweet post.

"U know what you'd dream it be like?" Davidson captioned a black-and-white snap of Grande sitting on his lap, flashing her sparkler. "It's better than that."

Grande followed suit, tweeting, "I cant believe my life rn tbh. If i'm dreaming pls knock me the f**k back out."

i cant believe my life rn tbh if i’m dreaming pls knock me the fuck back out — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 15, 2018

June 18, 2018: Family Love

Grande's brother, Frankie, was ecstatic to gush over his sister's engagement news when ET caught up with him at Broadway Sings for Pride’s Revolution Annual Charity Concert in New York City.

"Oh, my god, I'm so happy for my sister, for my whole family," he raved. "Just as a family, we're in a really good place. It's a time to celebrate. It's joy, it's happiness -- it's the Grandes’ year. Look out for us ‘cause we'll be everywhere!”

June 19, 2018: Shopping Sweeties

The lovebirds were spotted out and about in New York City, shopping for furniture at Restoration Hardware. Grande sported an oversized brown sweatshirt and patterned thigh-high boots, while Davidson kept it casual in a gray T-shirt, green shorts and black sneakers.

TheImageDirect.com

June 20, 2018: Humble Home

A source told ET earlier this month that the two were now "living together" in a lavish apartment in New York City, and "excited for the next chapter."

Meanwhile, an additional source confirmed that the two actually purchased the 4,023 square-foot apartment, which features five bedrooms and four and a half baths, and is located in Chelsea, a hip and upscale neighborhood in Manhattan.

StreetEasy.com

June 21: Head in the Clouds

The 24-year-old comedian still can't seem to wrap his head around the idea that he's engaged! He recently took to Instagram to share a sexy shot of his fiancee in lingerie. "What the actual f**k," he captioned it, with the heart eyes emoji.

Grande liked the pic, commenting on it twice. "@petedavidson omg," she wrote, later adding "I love you" with angel and blushing face emojis.

what the actual fuck 😍 A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 21, 2018 at 8:53am PDT

One night earlier, Davidson joked during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that getting engaged to Grande made him feel like he "won a contest."

"I'm f**king lit, Jimmy. It's so lit," he exclaimed. "It's so funny walking down the street because dudes are walking by and they're like," he says before tipping his hat. "Did you ever see that Derek Jeter commercial where he's retiring and everybody just tips their hats. Some dude came up to me and said, 'Dude, you gave me hope.'"

June 26, 2018: Birthday Babe

In honor of Grande's 25th birthday, her fiance couldn't help himself from gushing over her via social media. The comedian posted not one, but two appreciation posts to the powerhouse singer.

"Happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth!" he marveled. "You're my favorite person that ever existed :) i love you sm ☁️⚡️😍."

"One more for the queen," another post read. "Words can't express what a real f**king treasure this one is 👑."

