Pete Davidson On Ariana Grande Engagement: 'I Feel Like I Won A Contest'

Pete Davidson is on cloud 9!

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member and his girlfriend, Ariana Grande, are moving fast in their new relationship, but it's obvious Davidson is head-over-heels for the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer. During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, the late-night talk show host couldn't help but comment on Davidson's recent big news.

"Now, you know, that you didn't have to get engaged to Ariana Grande to come on our show," jokes Fallon in a preview clip ahead of the episode.

"But I did though," Davidson happily replies, confirming that he and the singer are indeed engaged.

"I feel like I won a contest. I'm f**cking lit, Jimmy. It's so lit," the comedian gleefully expresses. "It's so funny walking down the street because dudes are walking by and they're like," he says before tipping his hat. "Did you ever see that Derek Jeter commercial where he's retiring and everybody just tips their hats. Some dude came up to me and said, 'Dude, you gave me hope.'"

Tonight Pete Davidson confirms his engagement to Ariana Grande. Here's a sneak peek. Tune in to #FallonTonight for the full interview. pic.twitter.com/NjxmZ2njgR — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) June 20, 2018

Grande, on her end, is equally as smitten and posted an Instagram Story of her beau on Wednesday, writing, "a perfect specimen."



The couple got engaged earlier this month after weeks of dating. As they take their love to the next level, a source told ET that the two are now "living together" in a lavish apartment in New York City.

"[They're] excited for the next chapter," the source said. An additional source confirmed to ET on Wednesday that the twosome purchased the 4,023 square-foot apartment, which is featured on streeteasy.com. It features five bedrooms and four and a half baths, and is located in Chelsea, a hip and upscale neighborhood in Manhattan. They have already been spotted furniture shopping too.

Check out their stunning new place in the video below.

Davidson's full interview airs on Wednesday's Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

