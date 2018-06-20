Inside Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's Lavish New York City Apartment (Exclusive)

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have taken their love to the next level!

Following their recent engagement, a source tells ET that the two are now "living together" in a lavish apartment in New York City.

"[They're] excited for the next chapter," the source says.

An additional source confirmed to ET on Wednesday that Grande and Davidson, both 24, purchased the 4,023 square-foot apartment, which is featured on streeteasy.com. It features five bedrooms and four and a half baths, and is located in Chelsea, a hip and upscale neighborhood in Manhattan.

Their unit also features a private balcony with spectacular views of the Empire State Building, the High Line and Chelsea skyline.

And the building itself seems just as remarkable. According to a website for the structure, it features 10-foot wide motorized windows with curved glass detailing,10-foot high ceilings and custom lacquered wall-paneling.

It's an extra exciting time for Grande right now, as the singer's new album, Sweetener, is available for pre-order, and her new song and music video with Nicki Minaj, "The Light Is Coming," was released on Wednesday. Additionally, Grande is getting ready to celebrate another birthday! The Boca Raton, Florida, native turns 25 on June 26.

As we patiently wait to hear more music from Grande (and see pics of her new digs!), watch the video below to learn more about her and Davidson's whirlwind romance.

