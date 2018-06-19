Ariana Grande and Fiance Pete Davidson Go Furniture Shopping After Getting Tattoos Together

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are taking the next step in their relationship!

The newly engaged pair was spotted out and about in New York City on Tuesday doing some furniture shopping at Restoration Hardware.

Grande sported an oversized brown sweatshirt and patterned thigh-high boots, while Davidson kept it casual in a gray T-shirt, green shorts and black sneakers.

The couple, both 24, had been in need of furniture for a while. Over the weekend, Grande shared a photo of SpongeBob SquarePants on her Instagram Story, which she captioned, "Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines."

The furniture shopping comes just one day after the couple got tattoos on their hands together. Grande's new ink, which at least one of her friends opted to get too, reads "H2GKMO" and stands for "Honest to God, knock me out," a phrase she's tweeted and has been used repeatedly by her fans. For his part, Davidson's tattoo reads, "Reborn" and, according to his tattoo artist, is inspired by Kid Cudi's latest album.

Furniture shopping and new tattoos are just the latest in Grande and Davidson's whirlwind courtship. The couple announced their engagement last week after less than a month of dating. Over the weekend, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer also released the cover art for her upcoming album, Sweetener, due out in August.

.@ArianaGrande has unveiled the full cover art of her upcoming fourth studio album, #Sweetener! pic.twitter.com/e3AOevHFrK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 19, 2018

Additionally, on Sunday, Grande shared a short sneak peek of an upcoming song off Sweetener called “Pete.” When a Twitter user bashed the name of the song, Grande defended her choice.

“Forreal. the truth is ☕️ i been the f**k thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n sh*t about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is,” she wrote on Twitter.

forreal. the truth is ☕️ i been the fuck thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n shit about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. so ǝʇǝԀ it is. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 18, 2018

Grande also shared that fans, who will be able to preorder her new album at midnight on Tuesday, will get a look at another song off the album, “The Light Is Coming,” on Tuesday night too.

A source recently told ET that Grande has been "dreaming" up the details of her wedding day since she was a teenager.

"Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15," the source said. "During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person."

Prior to her relationship with Davidson, Grande was with Mac Miller for two years. Davidson, meanwhile, had been dating longtime girlfriend Cazzie David. Both sets of couples called it quits in May, while Grande and Davidson became Instagram official later that month.

