Ariana Grande Hints She's Moved Into 'New Apartment' With Fiance Pete Davidson

First the ring, and now the new digs!

Ariana Grande hinted at her "new apartment" with fiance Pete Davidson on Saturday, sharing the news in a silly pic posted to her Instagram story.

"Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines," the 24-year-old singer joked on a funny photo of the Spongebob Squarepants cartoon.

Instagram

The "No Tears Left to Cry" crooner was likely referring to the Saturday Night Live star, who popped the question to Grande earlier this week with a massive diamond ring, just days after they made their relationship Instagram official.

Davidson's relationship with Grande has been heating up in recent weeks, with the comedian being spotted out and about with his girlfriend-turned-fiancee in his home of New York City. A source previously told ET that the pop star has met his mom.

“Pete introduced Ariana to his mother at Zuma in New York during one of the SNL after-parties,” the source said. “Ariana spent the majority of the night hanging out with her [Amy Waters Davidson]. Pete was circulating the room with the cast but Ariana was super comfortable being with [Amy].”

The pair were initially linked together late last month, following both of their separate breakups -- Davidson from Cazzie David and Grande from rapper Mac Miller. Rumors started swirling after Grande and Davidson were spotted together at a Saturday Night Live after-party.

For more on the duo's whirlwind romance, watch the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson Reflects on His 'Dream' Engagement Week With Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Flashes Her Huge Ring in First Performance Since Pete Davidson Engagement News

Nick Cannon Reveals Pete Davidson Called Him Before Proposing to Ariana Grande (Exclusive)

Related Gallery