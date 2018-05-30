Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

It’s Instagram official!

On Wednesday, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson posted a cute pic with rumored girlfriend Ariana Grande.

“The chamber of secrets has been opened,” Davidson, 24, wrote alongside a snap of the duo in their best Harry Potter garb.

Both of the stars are rocking cloaks, while Grande is wearing a high ponytail braid and Davidson appears to be sporting a Gryffindor sweatshirt.

Grande, 24, commented twice on the photo. Once with two emjois — the monkey covering its eyes and the blushing smiling face — and once with a Harry Potter joke.

“U tryna slytherin (i’m deleting my account now),” the pop star wrote.

Following their respective splits earlier this month — Davidson from Cazzie David and Grande from Mac Miller — the two have been rumored to be an item after being spotted together by a source at an SNL after-party.

After Grande called her relationship with Miller “toxic” in a lengthy post to Twitter, some fans questioned rumored beau Davidson’s fitness for a healthy relationship. Last year, the actor revealed that he suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder.

"Normally I wouldn't comment on something like this cause like f**k you," Davidson wrote on his Instagram Story. "But I've been hearing a lot of 'people with BPD can't be in relationships' talk. I just wanna let you know that's not true. Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can't be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn't mean that person makes a relationship toxic."

Davidson continued: "I just think it's f**ked up to stigmatize people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do. It's not their fault and it's the wrong way for people to look at things. I may be crazy but at least I'm aware of it and not afraid to be honest about it and I'm not hiding behind a Twitter or Instagram account."

Here's more on Davidson and Grande's relationship:

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Says She 'Cried 10 Hundred Times' While Writing New Album

Ariana Grande Shares a Pic of Her Bee Tattoo in Tribute to Manchester Bombing Anniversary

Ariana Grande's Rumored Boyfriend Pete Davidson Says Mental Illness Doesn't Make a Relationship 'Toxic'

Related Gallery