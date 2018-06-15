Pete Davidson Reflects on His 'Dream' Engagement Week With Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson can't contain their excitement!

Ever since news broke on Monday that the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer was engaged to the Saturday Night Live star, just a few weeks after making their romance Instagram official, the lovebirds have been giving fans little sneak peeks into their relationship via social media.

On Friday, Davidson posted a black-and-white snapshot of his fiancée sitting on his lap, and showing off her massive diamond ring.

"U know what you'd dream it be like?" he captioned the pic. "It's better than that."

Around the same time, Grande shared a video of Davidson to her Instagram Stories, explaining to fans that her beau was "excited" for his haircut as he danced around to Kid Cudi and Kanye West's new track, "4th Dimension," from Kids See Ghosts. Davidson, who credits Cudi for saving his life, recently attended the artist's listening party for the album with Grande by his side.

Instagram Stories

She also shared an adorable video of the two in the car, jamming out to "Bed," Grande's new song with Nicki Minaj. During the part where Grande sings, "Got a kiss, with your name on it," she sweetly panned the camera to Davidson, who blew a kiss.

Instagram Stories

The new Instagram posts came a few hours after Grande also found herself feeling like she was in a dream.

"I cant believe my life rn tbh," she tweeted. "If i'm dreaming pls knock me the f**k back out."

i cant believe my life rn tbh if i’m dreaming pls knock me the fuck back out — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 15, 2018

Although it's only been four days since their engagement news broke, Grande and Davidson, both 24, have already gifted us with so much to obsess over this week... and we can't wait for more. In case you missed it, here's a mini recap of everything that's happened since Davidson got down one knee:

Monday

ET learned that the two became engaged after just a few weeks of dating, and that Grande has already met Davidson's mother. "Pete introduced Ariana to his mother at Zuma in New York during one of the SNL after-parties," the source said. "Ariana spent the majority of the night hanging out with her [Amy Waters Davidson]. Pete was circulating the room with the cast but Ariana was super comfortable being with [Amy]."

Grande seemingly confirmed the news via Twitter, liking and responding to fans who sent her "congratulations" messages.

Late into the evening, the newly engaged couple celebrated at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, with Grande's brother, Frankie, and mother, Joan.

Disney

Tuesday

An additional source told ET that Grande shouldn't have any trouble planning her wedding, as it's something she's been dreaming up since, basically, forever. "Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15," the source said. "During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person."

"Ariana also spoke about a winter wedding, which seemed a little cold, but she loves the idea of a winter wonderland-type scene," the source added. "We used to laugh about her fun ideas of a snowy wedding day."

While Davidson and Grande continued to be on cloud nine, two of the comedian's exes, Carly Aquilino and Cazzie David, seemingly shaded the quick proposal via Instagram.

Wednesday

ET caught up with Grande's former Sam & Cat co-star, Jennette McCurdy, at the Damsel premiere in Los Angeles, where she raved over her pal's exciting news.

"I'm super proud of her and excited for her," McCurdy said. "I hope that she's super happy."

"They seem like they're a great fit," she added, telling ET she "better" get an invite to the wedding. "From what I know of her, he seems like exactly a good person for her."

Thursday

Despite all the criticism he received from former girlfriends, Davidson's close friends appeared to have his back this week. Glen Powell said he was FaceTiming with the couple just moments before his interview on SiriusXM's Chicks in the Office podcast.

"They're two sides of the same coin. I'll say they're both wonderfully bizarre in their own ways," he said of the pair. "I actually think, look, I've only hung out with them a couple times together. I know Ari from Scream Queens. Pete and I met on this movie [Set It Up], but we talk all the time and he's become a really close buddy of mine."

But apparently, Powell is not as close buds with Davidson as Nick Cannon is, who told ET that the comedian called him before the proposal!

"He called before he was going to do it, and I said, 'Salud!'" Cannon shared. "He was really excited, so I was like, 'I love it, man. Keep it going.' Love is in the air!"

While Davidson's friends were marveling over the proposal, Grande was busy hitting the stage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame's 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York City, marking her first performance since the engagement news.

Naturally, all eyes were on Grande's sparkler, with photographers zooming in on her left hand to capture the perfect shot of her engagement bling.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Stunning, right?

Hear more on Grande and Davidson's whirlwind romance in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Flashes Her Huge Ring in First Performance Since Pete Davidson Engagement News

Nick Cannon Reveals Pete Davidson Called Him Before Proposing to Ariana Grande (Exclusive)

Glen Powell Says Pals Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Are ‘Two Sides of the Same Coin’

Related Gallery