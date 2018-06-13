Ariana Grande's Former Co-Star Jennette McCurdy On Why Pete Davidson Is 'Exactly' Right For Her (Exclusive)

While Ariana Grande's whirlwind romance with Pete Davidson has taken many by surprise, the pop star's former Sam & Cat co-star, Jennette McCurdy, couldn’t be more excited for her.

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the actress at the premiere of the comedy Western Damsel on Wednesday in Los Angeles, and McCurdy had nothing but love for Grande's burgeoning romance.

"I'm super proud of her and excited for her," McCurdy, 25, gushed. "I hope that she's super happy."

While the actress -- who starred opposite Grande for the short-lived Nickelodeon series Sam & Cat until it's unexpected cancellation in 2014 -- admitted that the development of Grande and Davidson's relationship has "definitely" been "very fast," she thinks they make a lot of sense together.

"They seem like they're a great fit," she shared. "From what I know of her, he seems like exactly a good person for her."

Looking back at their time together on the show, when Grande was 20, McCurdy said that the Sweetener singer definitely had a type.

"Tattoos! She always likes the tattoos," McCurdy said. "And humor, of course."

Given that, it sounds like the 24-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member certainly fits the bill. Not only does he have a sense of humor, he's got quite a few tattoos -- including two he got in honor of his new fiancée.

McCurdy said she recently texted with Grande to share her congratulations, and she expects to get an invite to their wedding.

"I better get one, ya!" McCurdy said, laughing.

News of Grande and Davidson's engagement broke on Monday. The two were first romantically linked late last month, following their respective breakups -- Davidson, 24, from Cazzie David and Grande from rapper Mac Miller.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official on May 30 with a sweet photo of them clad in Harry Potter attire, and they haven't been shy about their whirlwind romance. The two have even joked about having kids together.

