Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Engaged: Everything We Know About Their Whirlwind Romance

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are putting a ring on it!

Just a few weeks after going public with their relationship, ET has learned that the singer and the Saturday Night Live star, both 24, are, in fact, engaged.

“It’s a recent engagement," a source tells People. "They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding."

Grande seemingly commented on the news in a tweet on Monday, writing, "i love u sm ok bye" with tons of the "see-no-evil monkey" emoji.

i love u 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 sm 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈 ok bye — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 11, 2018

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports that the two were telling people that they’re engaged at Robert Pattinson’s birthday party in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 9.

“They are a perfect fit. They are not rushing to get married,” a source tells the magazine. “Their friends are really excited and supportive.”

ET has reached out to reps for Davidson and SNL, but they did not return ET’s request for comment. ET has also reached out to Grande's rep.

Here's a look back at the pair's whirlwind romance:

Synchronized Splits

The couple both ended long-term relationships earlier this year, with Grande splitting from rapper Mac Miller after nearly two years together, shortly after the Coachella Music Festival in April. However, a source told ET that the couple had been on the rocks for “a while” prior to the split.

Davidson, meanwhile, revealed his split from girlfriend Cazzie David -- daughter of Seinfeld creator and Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David -- in an interview with Complex's Open Late With Peter Rosenberg in May. The SNL star didn't disclose much about their breakup, but had nothing but kind words for his ex, telling Rosenberg that she's a "very talented girl" and that "she'll do great, she'll be fine."

Saturday Night Love

Before going public with their relationship, Grande and Davidson were spotted together at an SNL after-party on May 13, following the Melissa McCarthy-hosted Mother's Day episode.

In fact, a source confirms to ET that Grande first met Davidson's mother, Amy Waters Davidson, at one of the sketch show's infamous soirees.

“Pete introduced Ariana to his mother at Zuma in New York during one of the SNL after-parties,” the source says. “Ariana spent the majority of the night hanging out with her [Amy], Pete was circulating the room with the cast, but Ariana was super comfortable being with [Amy].”

On May 21, a source confirmed to ET that the pair were "casually dating," noting that while the relationship was new, the singer was “in a very good place and very happy right now.”

Toxic Talk

Following her split from Miller -- and the rapper's subsequent arrest on a charge of DUI -- Grande fired back at a Twitter user who seemed to blame the singer for her ex's arrest.

"How absurd you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderealla is ab me)," Grande tweeted. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his sh*t together is a very major problem."

"Let's please stop doing that," she continued. "Of course I didn't share how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."

The next day, Davidson took to social media himself to address comments on his own mental health -- the actor and comedian revealed last year that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder -- and his relationship with Grande.

"Normally I wouldn't comment on something like this cause like f**k you," he wrote. "But I've been hearing a lot of 'people with BPD can't be in relationships' talk. I just wanna let you know that's not true. Just because someone has a mental illness does not mean they can't be happy and in a relationship. It also doesn't mean that person makes a relationship toxic."

"I just think it's f**ked up to stigmatize people as crazy and say that they are unable to do stuff that anyone can do," Davidson continued. "It's not their fault and it's the wrong way for people to look at things. I may be crazy but at least I'm aware of it and not afraid to be honest about it and I'm not hiding behind a Twitter or Instagram account."



The Set It Up star, who was diagnosed as a teenager with Crohn's disease and has been open about his battle with substance abuse, revealed he was sober for the first time in eight years in 2017. He said on Instagram that seeking professional help for his mental illness has "changed my life for the better."

"I'm simply writing this because I want everyone out there who has an illness to know that it's not true and that anyone who says that is ill and full of sh*t. Mental illness is not a joke it's a real thing. There's kids out there killing themselves. And it's f**king horrific," Davidson wrote. "For all those struggling I want you to know that I love you and I understand you and it is going to be okay. That's all. Love to everyone else."

Insta Official

The cute pair showed off their love for Harry Potter in their first social media pic together on May 30, when Davidson posted a shot of the couple in their Hogwarts finest -- Gryffindor robes for him, Slytherin for her. “The chamber of secrets has been opened,” Davidson captioned the snap.

Grande commented twice on the photo, once with two emojis — the monkey covering its eyes and the blushing smiling face — and once with a Harry Potter joke.

“U tryna slytherin (i’m deleting my account now),” the pop star wrote.

Accio All Our Chill

The pair's love for Harry Potter has been well-documented throughout their whirlwind relationship. On June 7, Grande shared a video from a hotel room of Davidson ranting about her knowledge of all things Potter. The singer captioned the clip, "hello i'm crying."

hello i’m crying A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 7, 2018 at 1:03pm PDT

“I don’t know these weird facts that you know,” Davidson, who has multiple Harry Potter tattoos, says in the vid, as Grande giggles in the background. “They don’t advance the story at all. Like me knowing what Professor Quirrell’s favorite scarf is, it’s just not what Harry Potter was to me. I’ve seen each movie at least 20 times I’m sorry I don’t know what, like, Dumbledore’s cat when he was four’s name is because it just didn’t advance the f**king story.”

Linked and Inked

After going Insta official, Davidson made things even more permanent when he got inked with not one, but two tattoos in tribute to his lady love: a neck tattoo of a black bunny mask, similar to the one worn by Grande on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album, and a thumb tatt of her initials, "AG."

Those tattoos Pete Davidson got for Ari are real: The tattoo artist posted about it on his feed and story pic.twitter.com/3w0grTa5yQ — Bobby Caruso (@BobbysByline) June 2, 2018

Photos of the tattoos were posted on social media by Los Angeles tattoo artist London Reese. "We had a good night, somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles," Reese wrote on Instagram. "Pete loves him some Ariana."

Sweet Support

Since going public with their relationship, Davidson hasn't been shy about his love for Grande and her talents. On June 2, the SNL star posted an Instagram Story of Grande performing at the Billboard Music Awards, along with the caption: "Are you f**king kidding me!!!?? So f**king lit 😍😍😍😍."

Not long after his post, Grande posted her own Story gushing right back. In a dark, close-up pic of her eye, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer thanked fans in a series of messages, which included one very personal shout-out to her beau.

"Pete Davidson is the best person on earth, goodnight," she wrote on Instagram.

Pete Davidson/Instagram

Ariana Grande/Instagram

A few days later, Davidson left a sweet comment on Grande’s latest Instagram post, which featured a series of images from her British Vogue cover shoot.

“Ummmmm hiiiiiiiii,” he wrote. “I’m the luckiest contest winner ever.”

The pop star replied to the kind message, writing: “@petedavidson sksjsjsjjajsjaa nahhhhhh I am.”

Parties and PDA

On June 7, Davidson and Grande attended a listening party for the new collaborative album between Kanye West and Kid Cudi, titled Kids See Ghosts. At the bonfire bash, the couple continued to show off their newly public relationship, and the next day, Davidson shared a pic with Grande captioned simply, "feel the love."

feel the love A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 8, 2018 at 1:34am PDT

In 2016, Davidson told The Breakfast Club morning show that Cudi's work had saved his life.

"Cudi's the best of all," he said at the time. "He saved my life. I would’ve killed myself if I didn’t have Kid Cudi."

Family Talk

The newly engaged pair have even joked publicly about starting a family together in a social media exchange on June 5, when Davidson snapped a pic with Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry, then captioned the photo, “I’m having his kids.”

Grande responded by commenting, “I look so good here," and her beau was all for it, replying with a row of drooling face emojis.

i’m having his kids 😝 A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jun 5, 2018 at 12:08pm PDT

See more on the cute couple in the video below!

