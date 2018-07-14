Pete Davidson Gives His Pendant of Late Father's FDNY Badge to Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson is sharing his most prized possession with his fiancee.

The Saturday Night Live star revealed on Instagram on Friday that he had gifted Ariana Grande his necklace featuring a gold pendant of his late father's FDNY badge. Davidson's father, New York firefighter Scott Davidson, died while trying to rescue victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center. His badge number, 8418, is displayed front and center on the necklace.

"💫🌌🌃⚡️💍☁️🖤🗝," Davidson captioned an image of Grande wearing the precious gift, before jumping in again to defend his decision to give Grande the pendant.

"No girl should ever wear your dad's chain. So disrespectful," one follower wrote.

"For ur information that's not just some girl, that's my fiancé," Davidson responded. "She's the greatest person I know. I gave it to her because she has my heart and that is the most precious thing I own. My dad would be so happy and love her so much."

Grande, meanwhile, commented on the pic, "I love u more than anything."

💫🌌🌃⚡️💍☁️🖤🗝 A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Jul 13, 2018 at 9:45pm PDT

Davidson has had his father's badge number tattooed on his left arm for years, while fans noticed a couple weeks ago that Grande had gotten the number inked on her foot.

The SNL star made his love for Grande official when he debuted not one, but two tattoos in tribute to his lady love in early June, just weeks after they started dating. Davidson got inked with a neck tattoo of a black bunny mask, similar to the one worn by Grande on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album, and a thumb tat of her initials, "AG."

Grande, meanwhile, appears to have his name tattooed on her finger.

See more on Davidson and Grande's romance in the video below.

