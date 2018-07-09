Ariana Grande Revisits Sweet ‘SNL’ Moment With Pete Davidson

Nothing like a rainy day to take a walk down memory lane!

Ariana Grande enjoyed a flashback to the early days of her connection to fiancé Pete Davidson by seemingly rewatching an episode of Saturday Night Live on which the two both appeared.

In a photo of what looked to be the 2016 episode playing on a laptop, the pair are beaming with giant smiles during the show, on which Grande was a guest star. Davidson, 24, is a comedian on the hit show.

The cute couple announced their engagement in June following a whirlwind romance, which has since seen them moving in together and furniture shopping together in New York.

On Sunday, Grande defended her rapid engagement, as well as that of fellow pop star Justin Bieber, by responding to a Twitter remark about her and Bieber’s shared manager, Scooter Braun.

“First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder,” a fan wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

“You do realize we are human beings who love and have lives ...... right .... ? And that Scooter [Braun] is a wonderful human being too who cares first [and] foremost [about] our health and happiness?” Grande, 25, responded in a since-deleted tweet. “Love is lit. Sh*t happens. I hope to God it happens to you too. [You] deserve it.”

See more on Grande and Davidson’s romance below.

