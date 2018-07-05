Ariana Grande Responds to Pete Davidson's Controversial Joke About Manchester Bombing

Ariana Grande has fiancé Pete Davidson's back through good times and bad.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star has been under hot water ever since a joke he once made about the tragic bombing that took place during Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena last May, which left 23 dead, resurfaced earlier this month.

Davidson -- whose firefighter father, Scott, died in service during the September 11 attacks -- allegedly mocked the pop star and the bombing during a stand-up benefit show at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles last fall, in which he reportedly joked, "Britney Spears didn't have a terrorist attack at her concert."

Now, Grande has finally broken her silence on the matter. The "No Tears Left to Cry" singer responded to a fan who sent her the following message via Twitter on Thursday: "I respect Ariana and I want her to be happy and everything, but she was just broken after the Manchester bombing, so I don’t know why she is still with Pete. Like, yeah, he made that joke a while ago, but like it’s not funny, it’s just rude. This is my opinion."

"This has been [very] tough & conflicting on my heart," Grande, 25, replied. "He uses comedy to help people feel better ab how f**ked up things in this world are."

"We all deal with trauma differently," she continued. "I of course didn't find it funny. It was months ago & his intention wasn't/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate."

this has been v tough & conflicting on my heart. he uses comedy to help ppl feel better ab how f-ed up things in this world are. we all deal w trauma differently. I of course didn’t find it funny. it was months ago & his intention wasn’t/ is never malicious but it was unfortunate — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 5, 2018

Despite Davidson's controversial comments making headlines this week, the comedian doesn't seem to be fazed by the negative remarks. The New York City native seems to be totally smitten with Grande, and the two haven't been able to stop gushing over each other via social media or packing on the PDA ever since news of their engagement broke last month.

