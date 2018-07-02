Pete Davidson Gets a New, Ariana Grande-Approved Haircut -- See the Fresh 'Do!

Pete Davidson is a rockin' a fresh new 'do!

The Saturday Night Live star debuted his post-engagement haircut via Instagram late Sunday night, and it's already received raving reviews from his fiancée, Ariana Grande.

Davidson, 24, buzzed his hair and dyed it blonde, showing it off in a picture that was snapped by a friend as he was driving. "Big time adolescence," he joked in the caption.

Grande, who recently moved into a lavish apartment in New York City with Davidson, liked the snap, commenting, "So sick. I'm so excited for u bye. Come to bed."

The 25-year-old singer then screenshotted the image and shared it her to her Instagram Stories, adding two flirty emojis:

Instagram Stories

Grande also shared a black-and-white shot of the two cuddling up close to one another with bandanas over their faces. In the pic, you can slightly make out Davidson's new blonde buzz cut. "In my grandpa's hood wit my baby," the Boca Raton, Florida, native captioned the snap. "He is everything & more goooodbye."

Instagram Stories

Since news broke of their engagement last month, the lovebirds haven't been able to stop gushing over each other via social media and certainly haven't been shy about packing on the PDA.

Hear more on their whirlwind romance below:

