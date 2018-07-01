Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Kiss While Shopping in NYC: Pic

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are not keeping their whirlwind romance to themselves!

The songstress and her comedian fiancé spent the weekend strolling around New York City where they were spied locking lips while browsing through stores. The Saturday Night Live star wore a black tank top, orange sweats with a racing stripe and blue high tops. Meanwhile, Ariana chose grey suede thigh-high boots, a black skirt and a black sweatshirt for the casual excursion.

This new PDA-filled moment arrives just one day after fans discovered that the “No Tears Left to Cry” songstress got a new, very meaningful tattoo. On her left foot is the numbers “8418.” Curious what she’s referencing? Well, it turns out that four-digit code is Pete’s father’s badge number.

Scott Davidson was a firefighter who passed away in 2001 amid the devastating Twin Tower attacks. The 24-year-old funnyman also has a tattoo of the numbers on his left arm to honor his father.

And Ariana isn’t the only one who has gotten ink since the pair started seeing each other. Pete has gotten two separate tattoos honoring his relationship with the singer. One is of Ariana’s signature bunny-eared mask, which he got behind his left ear. The other is simply the initials “AG,” inked on his right thumb.

After getting the work done, Pete’s tattoo artist Jon Mesa revealed to the New York Post’s Page Six that he tried to advise him to wait on the new ink, but was unsuccessful.

"I did a huge coverup [adding a forest of trees]," Mesa explained. "After we were done, I told Pete, ‘Hey, dude, let’s just stop with the girlfriend tats until after [Grande’s] your wife'….Relationships come and go, and Pete is a really young man. [But] I think that went in one ear and out the other.”

