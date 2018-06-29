Ariana Grande Wears Sweatshirt With Fiance Pete Davidson's Face On It

Ariana Grande has found a new way to express her love for Pete Davidson.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story early Friday morning, the 25-year-old singer can be seen dancing to her song, “You’ll Never Know,” while rocking a sweatshirt with her fiancé’s face on it. With the bunny filter on her face and her hair in its signature ponytail, the pop star seems to be glowing with happiness.

“This is what @dougmiddlebrook is blasting over the apartment sonos #taste,” Grande quipped in the caption.

Grande also posted a pic of the couple to her Instagram account. In the black-and-white upside down shot, Davidson is seen grinning while going in for a kiss from Grande.

Davidson, 24, also opted for a unique way to celebrate his future wife. On Thursday, the Saturday Night Live star posted a video to Instagram of Grande dancing in front of a little boy.

While in a sweatshirt and thigh high boots, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer is seen grooving along while the boy looks on with delight and awe from his stroller.

“My mood forever lil man,” Davidson sweetly captioned the black-and-white video.

Also on Thursday, Davidson revealed that he and Grande are still lacking furniture in their new apartment.

“When @sebobear comes to movie night and there’s no furniture in the crib yet,” Davidson captioned the three pics of their sparse apartment, which has no furniture — just a TV mounted on the wall, a ladder and boxes scattered throughout.

The couple was spotted furniture shopping at Restoration Hardware in New York City last week, and a source confirmed to ET that the pair is “living together."

Another source told ET that the couple bought a 4,023 square-foot apartment in NYC’s hip Chelsea neighborhood. With five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and a private balcony, the apartment appears to be the stuff dreams are made of.

Grande and Davidson announced their engagement earlier this month after less than a month of dating. Here’s more on their whirlwind romance:

