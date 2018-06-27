Ariana Grande's Fiance Pete Davidson Asks 'Queer Eye' Star Tan France to Dress Him for Wedding

Pete Davidson has enlisted some major help for his wedding.

The Saturday Night Live star asked Tan France to help dress him for his upcoming nuptials to Ariana Grande. The fashion expert on Queer Eye told Page Six that he will "absolutely" help the 24-year-old comedian with his wedding wardrobe.

"He asked if I’d help him, the answer is yes," the 35-year-old reality star assured.

Earlier this week, France expressed his support for Davidson and Grande's whirlwind romance when he and his Queer Eye co-stars appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"I'm very, very happy for them. I couldn't be more happy. I think if anybody finds love that's amazing. I will always support that." France said of the couple, who got engaged less than a month after going public about their relationship. "I told my husband five days into it that I would marry him, he said the same. And we're together 10 years later, so who knows?"

This isn't the first time France has helped dress Davidson. On a March episode of SNL, France took the comedian on a shopping adventure through New York City to help step up his style for his then-girlfriend, Cazzie David.

"I trust you way more than my Staten Island fashion knowledge," Davidson told the style-savvy star.

"Is that where you're from?" asked France. "OK, now that explains so much. When you get dressed in the morning and you walk out the house, do you think, 'I look sexy'?"

"Never," quipped Davidson before France gave him a handful of outfits to try on for size. As the two joked about Davidson's bad taste in clothes, France doled out some fashion tips. Upon stepping out in a stylish ensemble, Davidson exclaimed, "I feel like... Timothee Chalamet!"

In May, Davidson ended his relationship with Larry David's daughter the same month Grande and Mac Miller split. The two made their relationship Instagram official in May, and just weeks later, ET learned that the two were engaged.

Since announcing their engagement, they haven't been shy about sharing their love. Grande recently named a song after her beau while Davidson declared that he feels like he "won a contest" after popping the question. The duo also got tattoos together and went furniture shopping for their new lavish apartment.

A source recently told ET that the 25-year-old pop star has been "dreaming" up the details of her wedding day since she was a teenager.

"Ariana has talked about marriage since she was 15," the source said. "During her teen years, she was always very dreamy about a wedding and she used to call friends and talk about one day having that one special person."

